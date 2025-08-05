IPG Photonics Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments Across Operations, Technology, And Human Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in high-performance fiber lasers and laser systems, today announced five senior leadership appointments as part of its ongoing efforts to advance the company's growth strategy.

Dr. Paulus Bucher has joined as Senior Vice President of Global Operations. His background spans two decades of leadership in high-performance manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and quality operations across global organizations producing complex photonic components and systems. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Adtran, Dr. Bucher led major integration efforts and built scalable, efficient systems across multiple regions. He will oversee global manufacturing, global procurement, product quality, and delivery, with a focus on driving operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Jennifer Kartono has joined IPG as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Kartono brings a wealth of experience leading HR strategy across global industrial and technology organizations. Known for her collaborative style and focus on aligning people with business priorities, Ms. Kartono has helped shape high-performing, values-driven cultures during periods of rapid transformation. Her background includes serving as CHRO at Crane NXT and nearly two decades of senior HR roles at Iron Mountain. She will focus on building a best-in-class team and strengthening organizational capability to support IPG's growth and scale, attracting, developing, and retaining top talent while fostering a culture rooted in collaboration and innovation.

Andrey Mashkin has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of Global Lasers. A 25-year IPG veteran, Mr. Mashkin has built his career at the company, progressing through roles in R&D, product line management, and executive operations. He most recently served as Vice President of Operations Europe and Managing Director of IPG Laser GmbH & Co. KG, where he led large, multinational teams across Germany, Italy, and Poland, successfully steering operations through periods of significant change and expansion. In his new role, he will lead the development and growth of IPG's laser products, delivering high-quality fiber laser sources that enable next-generation applications across industries.

Mira Sahney joined IPG in May as Senior Vice President, Global Laser Systems. Ms. Sahney brings more than 20 years of leadership across industrial, medical, and high-tech markets, with a strong track record of scaling businesses and delivering system-level innovation. Prior to IPG, she served as President of Medtronic's Pelvic Health business and held executive roles at Hyalex Orthopaedics, Smith+Nephew, and several early-stage technology ventures. She will oversee the platforms that deliver integrated laser solutions for cleaning, welding, and micromachining, helping customers adopt and scale IPG's fiber laser technology in strategic application areas.

Dr. Alex Schoenfelder has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Components. Dr. Schoenfelder brings 30 years of experience in the optics and photonics industry, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at Lumentum. He has held multiple general management roles across Lumentum, JDSU, and SDL, leading both component and system-level laser businesses. Known for his deep technical expertise in laser diode development and component engineering, he has driven product innovation and operational excellence across global teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. At IPG, he will be responsible for laser diodes and the broad range of optics and opto-electronic components that form the foundation of the company's lasers and laser systems.

“Each of these leaders brings distinct strengths, deep expertise, and a shared commitment to collaboration and innovation that will help us expand our business and enter new markets,” said Dr. Mark Gitin, Chief Executive Officer of IPG Photonics.“As the newest members of our Executive Leadership Team, they will work closely with me to create a stronger, more unified IPG; one that's better equipped to execute with speed, serve our customers with excellence, and drive our next chapter of profitable growth.”

