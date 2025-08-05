Where Food Comes From Schedules 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call
Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289
International: 1-201-689-8341
Conference Code: 13755159
Phone replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 21, 2025:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853
International: 1-201-612-7415
Conference Code: 13755159
About Where Food Comes From, Inc.
Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.
Contact:
Jay Pfeiffer
Investor Relations Director
303-880-9000
