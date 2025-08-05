Owl Cyber Defense Awarded $150 Million IDIQ Contract To Support Air Force Research Laboratory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to provide Voice and Video Cross Domain Solutions, XD Vision, and Cross Domain Full Motion Video for Secure Multi-Domain Collaboration

Columbia, MD, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense (Owl), the global market leader in trusted cross domain and diode solutions for critical networks in government, defense, and critical infrastructure, today announced that the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the company a $150 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide solutions that enable secure, real-time collaboration and data sharing across multiple classified and coalition networks operating at different security levels.

As part of this contract, Owl Cyber Defense will update, deploy, and support its Voice and Video Cross Domain Solution (V2CDS), XD Vision, and Cross Domain Full Motion Video (CDFMV) products. This effort is sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), which played a key role in supporting the development and certification of XD Vision. AFRL's contributions were instrumental during critical phases of testing and evaluation as the solution advanced toward operational readiness.

“We are proud to support AFRL's mission to deliver next-generation technologies that enable secure, real-time collaboration and intelligence sharing across all classification levels,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense.“Through the combined power of V2CDS, XD Vision, and CDFMV, we are enhancing operational continuity and delivering the agility and assurance required to safeguard critical government missions worldwide.”

V2CDS: Delivers real-time voice, face-phone, video conferencing and streaming data communication across network security boundaries, enabling safe and effective collaboration in joint and coalition military environments

XD Vision : Consolidates cross domain communications through a central, secure hub, reduces hardware sprawl, and enables many-to-many connectivity across security boundaries. Supporting full-motion video, voice, video teleconferencing, and XML messaging across 3 or more independent security domains, XD Vision seamlessly connects coalition networks and disparate classification levels with uncompromising fidelity and unmatched deep filtering and inspection. It enables concurrent high-definition video and audio connections for secure collaboration across global operations. CDFMV : Delivers real time bi-directional full motion video and audio communications across network security boundaries to enable secure, real-time video, audio, and data streaming across networks operating at different security levels, ensuring compliant, scalable, and reliable collaboration for mission-critical operations.

This IDIQ contract was the result of a sole source acquisition under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program and is expected to be completed by July 29, 2030. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-D-B003)

About Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC, headquartered in Columbia, MD, is a pure play cybersecurity company solely focused on purpose-built, made-in-the-USA data diode and cross domain solutions. Trusted to protect the most sensitive government and commercial networks worldwide, our technologies are developed and manufactured to meet the strictest U.S. security standards. Owl enables secure, near-instantaneous collaboration across network boundaries-powering faster, safer, and smarter decisions for military, federal, and commercial critical infrastructure organizations. With a focus on scalability, interoperability, and regulatory compliance, Owl ensures resilient communication in the most high-threat environments. Rigorously tested. Globally trusted.

