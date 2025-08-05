Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Check Forecast

Telangana Weather Updates: Rains have picked up across Telangana, with Hyderabad experiencing heavy downpours. Which areas are expected to see heavy rainfall today?

Hyderabad: The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana this week. As forecasted by the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the city experienced a downpour on Monday. The IMD has issued another heavy rain warning for today. Residents are advised to stay alert and seek shelter before the rain starts.

Hyderabad has been humid since this morning (Tuesday). The weather is changing as the day progresses, similar to yesterday, which saw a downpour in the evening. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city this evening.

#Hyderabad Get Ready! ⚡⛈️Powerful Thunderstorms ahead for North Hyderabad!#BHEL, #RCPuram, #Lingampally, #Nallagandla, #Chandanagar, #Miyapur, #Kukatpally & #Quthbullapur surroundings will see intense downpours 🌧️💥.Expect frequent lightning & loud thunders - stay indoors,... twitter/0riD9wnTrH

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and surrounding districts, especially Medchal and Rangareddy. Heavy rain is also expected in Cyberabad areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Kukatpally, KPHB, Moosapet, Hafizpet, and Miyapur, according to a post by Telangana Weatherman on X. Residents are advised to take precautions and seek shelter during the rain.

HyderabadRains ALERT 3 ⚠️⛈️ Another spell of INTENSE THUNDERSTORM ahead in West HYD mainly Cyberabad region like Kukatpally, Raidurg, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, KPHB, Moosapet, Hafizpet side next 1-2hrs. More storms ahead tonight ⛈️⚠️Scattered INTENSE STORMS will also...

A yellow alert has been issued for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, along with Sangareddy, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, and Vikarabad, due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Rain is also predicted for Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Kamareddy, and Medak districts.

Monday's rain caused widespread disruption in Hyderabad, with some areas recording over 100 mm of rainfall. The heavy downpour within just a few hours caused significant inconvenience, with roads turning into lakes, leading to traffic jams and kilometer-long queues.

Aditya Traders Centre, #Ameerpet ⛈️ - Scary visuals emerging as heavy rains lash the area. Stay safe, #Hyderabad!#Hyderabadrains twitter/2s0kxg0d6Q

The rain started just as employees were heading home, continuing into the night. Commuters faced long delays due to traffic jams. Low-lying areas were knee-deep in water, making it impossible even to walk. Weather experts say this is the heaviest rainfall of the season so far.

#HYDTPinfo #RainAlertDue to heavy #Rain and #waterlogging at Bible House, traffic movement is slow. Mahnakali Traffic Police ensures smooth traffic flow. #HyderabadRains #Monsoon2025 twitter/LUGzAHr7Ot

With heavy rains continuing in Hyderabad and forecast to last for several days, city police have advised corporate and IT companies to allow employees to work from home to reduce traffic congestion. The public is also advised to stay indoors during heavy rain. Traffic and weather updates are being sent to residents' cell phones. Telangana police are using technology to manage traffic by highlighting congested areas and suggesting alternate routes.