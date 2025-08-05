Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market Set To Surge $1,609.0 Million By 2033: Outlook & Trends
Market Size in 2024: USD 1,092.0 Million
Market Size in 2033: USD 1,609.0 Million
Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 4.40%
According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2023′′ , The Saudi Arabia chocolate market size reached USD 1,092.0 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 1,609.0 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2025-2033.
How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market
-
AI-powered supply chain analytics are helping Saudi chocolate companies track cocoa sourcing, reduce environmental impact, and boost transparency, aligning with new sustainability guidelines and consumer preferences.
Leading Saudi chocolate makers use AI-based quality control and automation to improve production efficiency, minimize waste, and deliver consistently premium products for 1,000+ local facilities.
Retailers deploy AI recommendation engines and chatbots online, which personalize product suggestions for shoppers, increasing digital engagement and higher-value chocolate purchases across Saudi Arabia's expanding e-commerce channels.
AI-driven product development tools analyze flavor trends, enabling brands to quickly introduce sugar-free, vegan, and health-oriented chocolates that appeal to changing Saudi consumer habits.
The government's Vision 2030 and state-backed AI efforts, including HUMAIN, inspire digital transformation across the chocolate sector and foster investment in smarter, tech-enabled local manufacturing.
Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market Trends & Drivers:
A leading force driving the Saudi Arabia chocolate market is the nation's youthful, increasingly affluent consumer base. Over half the population is under 25, with monthly disposable income for Saudi households averaging $4,814.88. Young Millennials and Gen Z consumers not only value premium flavors, quality, and customization, but are also highly active on social media and open to international trends. Per capita chocolate spending in 2023 reached $41, one of the region's highest-and 66% of Saudi consumers say they're willing to pay more for premium chocolate experiences.
Another major factor is robust government support for local manufacturing and value-added food production under Vision 2030. Subsidies, tax holidays, and logistics clusters have helped the number of active chocolate industry registrations grow to 3,532, with Riyadh home to 1,490 commercial registrations and about 35% of Saudi Arabia's over 1,000 chocolate factories. The share of domestically made chocolate now stands at nearly 50%, reducing import reliance, strengthening supply chains, and fostering entrepreneurship. New investments by global players and a thriving base of local chocolatiers are further fueling innovation and job creation.
Evolving consumer habits and wellness trends are shaping what's on offer and how it's bought. There's an evident rise in premium, artisanal, dark, sugar-free, organic, and vegan chocolates, driving more product launches and new packaging ideas. Seasonal gifting, tourism, and events like Eid and Ramadan routinely push up sales 25–40%, boosted by chocolate's status as a popular gift and souvenir for locals and the millions of religious pilgrims and tourists visiting each year. Modern retail formats, e-commerce, and collaborations with local ingredient producers all play a role in broadening access and inspiring creative flavor innovation.
Saudi Arabia Chocolate Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights:
-
White Chocolate
Milk Chocolate
Dark Chocolate
Others
Product Form Insights:
-
Molded
Countlines
Others
Application Insights:
-
Food products
-
Bakery Products
Sugar Confectionary
Desserts
Others
Pricing Insights:
-
Everyday Chocolate
Premium Chocolate
Seasonal Chocolate
Distribution Insights:
-
Direct Sales (B2B)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern and Central Region
Western Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market
-
July 2025: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce reported 3,532 active commercial registrations in the cocoa and chocolate sector, led by Riyadh's 1,490 registrations, marking a strong surge in local entrepreneurship and domestic production.
July 2025: Per capita chocolate expenditure in Saudi Arabia reached $41-over 66% of Saudis say they're willing to pay more for premium chocolates, driving innovation in artisanal flavors, healthier options, and gifting formats during major festivals.
May 2025: Nestlé announced plans for a new chocolate manufacturing facility in the Kingdom, aiming to diversify local product offerings and boost premium and healthier chocolate options for Saudi consumers.
