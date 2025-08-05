Youth And Sports Minister Meets With Athletes Achieving Top Results In Int'l Competitions
Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has met with athletes who achieved notable success in international competitions over the past month, Azernews reports.
The event took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy and was attended by the athletes' coaches.
The ceremony commenced with the playing of the national anthem of Azerbaijan. Minister Gayibov, who praised the athletes' accomplishments on the global stage, highlighted that the Azerbaijani State Anthem was played in 14 countries during July.
He congratulated the athletes and their coaches on securing a total of 55 gold, 42 silver, and 66 bronze medals throughout the month, and extended his best wishes for their future competitions.
A video highlighting the athletes' achievements in international arenas during the month was shown at the event. Following this, the athletes and coaches shared their experiences and results from their recent competitions.
Representatives from various sports disciplines, including athletics, trampoline gymnastics, tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics, boxing, judo, diving, wushu, billiards, karate, kudo, kyokushin karate, karate fudokan, shito-ryu karate, savate combat, savate assault, professional MMA, para-taekwondo, para-judo, para-athletics, para-swimming, and alpagut-provided details about their respective competitions and outcomes.
