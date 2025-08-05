403
PAC Cosmetics Launches’India’s Most Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil with Innovative Formula
(MENAFN- Value360india) PAC Cosmetics, a premium makeup brand trusted by experts and embraced by everyday users, is reimagining lip essentials with the launch of its Tinte— Lip Oil — a beauty essential that combines lasting color with care and hydration. Created for those who want more from their daily lip product, the formula is designed to hydrate, nourish, and mildly plump the lips while delivering a soft, glossy finish with a tint that stays all day.
The real innovation lies in the texture. The Tinted Lip Oil glides on like a gel and settles into a smooth, weightless oil that does not feel sticky or greasy. It layers effortlessly, works across seasons, and transitions easily from day to night, making it a staple for beauty routines that prioritize both care and color. Designed with ease of use in mind, the doe-foot applicator ensures a smooth, even swipe every time. The product delivers a delicate, natural glow that complements the lips perfectly.
PAC’s Tinted Lip Oil features five shades curated to complement ev—ry skin tone — Dream Girl, Top Model, Blushing Bride, Fashionista, and Trendsetter. Each hue offers a barely-there tint that enhances the lips’ natural color and can be layered and built up for even more payoff if desired. This Tinted Lip Oil is now available on leading beauty platforms and retail outlets across India.
Bonish Jain, Founder and Director, PAC Cosmetics, said, Vaishnavi Jain, Head of Product Development, PAC Cosmetics, said, “Ove’ the years, I’ve seen a clear shift in how makeup professionals and consumers alike approach lip’products. There’s a growing preference for items that enhance without overpowering, allowing natural features to shine through with subtle sophistication. Our Tinted Lip Oil aligns with this evolution, offering versatility and finesse that supports both creative artistry and everyday e”egance in makeup.”
This launch is a’continuation of PAC’s commitment to developing high-performance, globally benchmarked products that simplify beauty without compromising on impact or quality.
