NASA Plans Developing Nuclear Reactor on Moon
(MENAFN) The acting head of the US space agency NASA is reportedly preparing to announce a directive this week to construct a nuclear reactor on the lunar surface by 2030.
This initiative aims to enhance US space supremacy amid rising rivalry from China and Russia.
Based on internal files obtained by a news agency, NASA intends to solicit proposals from private companies to design a 100-kilowatt reactor that could power extended missions on the moon.
The reactor’s purpose is to support future manned missions.
“This is about winning the second space race,” an anonymous senior NASA official told the news agency.
The agency has been ordered to appoint a program leader and start consultations with industry players within 60 days, the report reveals.
The objective is to deploy the reactor by 2030 — roughly coinciding with China’s goal to land its inaugural astronaut on the moon.
Previously, NASA had backed research on a smaller 40-kilowatt reactor, but the new strategy introduces a more ambitious timeline.
The documents also caution that the nation installing the first reactor might claim exclusive zones on the lunar surface, potentially restricting access for other countries.
Considering the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to NASA’s budget — reducing it by nearly 25%, from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion — questions arise about how the nuclear project will be financed and, if funded, how much budget would remain for traditional space science endeavors.
