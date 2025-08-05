Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Strong Nat'l Participation, Int'l Observation In Egyptian Senate Elections '25


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdulaziz Faisal
CAIRO, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Voters in Egypt continue casting their votes on Tuesday for the last day of the 2025 Senate elections, driven markedly by women and the youth.
Diplomatic delegations from the United States, Venezuela, the Central African Republic, the African Union (AU), and the Arab League continuously monitor the election process, indicating the significance of these elections regionally and internationally. (end)
aff


