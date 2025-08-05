Danish Zoo In Hot Water Over Public Call For Animals As Food
Copenhagen: Any chickens or rabbits to spare? Denmark's Aalborg Zoo is seeking animals to feed to its predators -- after they have been euthanised -- a plea that has sparked a public backlash.
"We are looking for small livestock, not pets," Anette Sofie Warncke Nutzhorn, one of the zoo's managers, told AFP on Tuesday. "It can be for instance a chicken that doesn't lay eggs anymore."
"Predators usually catch prey of this size, so it's like the natural course," she added.
The zoo has found itself in hot water since sending out the appeal in social media.
"If you have an animal that, for various reasons, has to go, you are welcome to donate it to us," it wrote last week.Read Also
-
Rare protest in China over schoolgirl beaten by teens
India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town
Hong Kong hit by flooding after flurry of rainstorm warnings
US to require $15,000 bond for some visitors
The zoo specified that it was looking in particular for chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs and horses.
"The animals are carefully put down by qualified staff and then used as food," it said.
Only healthy animals are accepted by the zoo, which has been accepting donated animals for several years.
"It is a very common practice, we were just sending a friendly reminder," Warncke Nutzhorn said.
The zoo later turned off the comments section on the social media post in response to what it called "hateful" postings.
Practices at Danish zoos, particularly the euthanasia of healthy animals to limit the risk of inbreeding, have in the past triggered fierce international criticism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Succinct, The First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches On Mainnet
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment