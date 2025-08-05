Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition Of Manwaring Wealth Management, An Independent RIA With Over $164 Million In Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's third location in Arizona and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $117.8 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired Manwaring Wealth Management, an independent RIA in Gilbert, Arizona. The team of two advisors and two support staff oversees more than $164 million in client assets and is led by Joshua Manwaring, Founder and Wealth Advisor.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "For more than two decades, Joshua Manwaring has built an impressive practice where clients are the top priority. His team's core values and wealth management philosophy align well with our own, making them an ideal partner for Wealth Enhancement."

Since its founding in 2014, Manwaring Wealth Management has provided tailored financial strategies to clients to help build their financial futures and preserve their assets. The team specializes in financial planning, retirement income planning, tax planning, and estate planning. They emphasize clear communication of complex financial matters, ensuring clients understand recommendations and feel empowered to actively participate in their financial journeys.

Joshua Manwaring, Founder and Wealth Advisor of Manwaring Wealth Management, said, "This partnership marks a new chapter for our team and clients, allowing us to enhance resources, broaden expertise, and continue delivering the high-touch, personalized service our clients have come to trust. While our name and scale will evolve, our commitment to serving each client with integrity, transparency, and care remains unchanged. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen the long-term financial success of our clients and team."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Our strategic partnership with Manwaring Wealth Management allows us to add talent and capacity in the greater Phoenix area, a high growth market. This enables us to uphold our commitment of seeking to provide the best possible financial advice to even more families."

The acquisition of Manwaring Wealth Management closed on July 31, 2025.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based RoundtableTM and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from our 152 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $117.65 billion in client assets, including $5.79 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of June 30, 2025. Manwaring Wealth Management had approximately $164 million in client assets as of March 2025. With the addition of Manwaring Wealth Management, Wealth Enhancement has more than $117.8 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Senior Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement

