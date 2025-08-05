Asana Recovery Expands LGBTQ+ Outpatient Addiction Services

Private therapy sessions at Asana Recovery support clients with personalized, trauma-informed addiction care.

- Mark Shandrow, CEO, Asana RecoveryCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asana Recovery , a licensed addiction treatment provider based in Orange County, California, has expanded its outpatient and telehealth services to better serve LGBTQ+ individuals. The new programming offers trauma-informed, culturally competent care in a safe, inclusive environment.Asana Recovery's outpatient services now include identity-affirming options for clients who identify as queer, transgender, non-binary, lesbian, gay, or bisexual. With flexible scheduling, individual counseling, group therapy, and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) when appropriate, the program is designed to accommodate diverse client needs both in-person and remotely.Addressing Critical Needs in LGBTQ+ CommunitiesResearch shows that LGBTQ+ individuals face significantly higher risks for substance use disorders than the general population. Data from the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center reveal that 20–30% of transgender individuals report substance use disorders, compared to 8.4% of the overall U.S. population. Factors such as stigma, discrimination, trauma, and family rejection contribute to these disparities.“Our expanded outpatient program is rooted in respect, understanding, and evidence-based care tailored to the unique challenges LGBTQ+ individuals face,” said a spokesperson for Asana Recovery.Expanded Program Highlights:.Individual therapy with trauma-informed, gender-affirming clinicians.Group counseling focused on LGBTQ+ recovery experiences.Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) when clinically indicated.Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health conditions.Flexible scheduling options for work, school, and family obligations.Relapse prevention plans addressing identity-specific stressors.Telehealth access statewide for remote or home-based careThese services are provided through Asana Recovery's licensed outpatient center in Costa Mesa and via telehealth throughout California.Community PartnershipsAsana Recovery collaborates with organizations such as LGBT Center OC and Trans Lifeline to connect clients with vital community resources. These partnerships strengthen ongoing recovery support beyond clinical treatment.Certification and Professional AffiliationsAsana Recovery is certified by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP). While the center is no longer CARF-accredited, it adheres strictly to best practice standards from leading health authorities.Asana offers a full spectrum of addiction treatment, including detox, residential care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services-all grounded in evidence-based, person-centered approaches.About Asana RecoveryBased in Costa Mesa, California, Asana Recovery is a licensed addiction treatment center focused on providing comprehensive, individualized care. The center's services emphasize trauma-informed, culturally competent treatment to help clients achieve long-lasting recovery and wellness.

