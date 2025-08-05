Let's Talktm With Jessica L. Zunic, Founder & Owner, Www.Designsbyjlz

Jessica L. Zunic

- Martin Eli, PublisherNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Let's TalkTM: Thank you for joining us today, Jess ! One will read on your site at DesignsByJLZ that,“Jessica Zunic is an award-winning family and lifestyle photographer based in White Plains, NY, celebrated for her exceptional talent in capturing the true essence of her subjects with both creativity and precision. Her work combines technical expertise with a distinctive artistic vision, effortlessly blending natural beauty with a modern, refined aesthetic. This unique approach sets Jessica apart in the local arts community, earning her recognition for her ability to create images that resonate with emotion and authenticity. Jessica's photography has been featured in notable publications such as Bold Journey Magazine, Canvas Rebel Magazine, Carats and Cake, Westchester Magazine, Westchester Weddings, and Larchmont Living. Her achievements include being named the Best Commercial Photographer in White Plains for 2024, a testament to her dedication and skill.”Very impressive, indeed! Before we talk about the services you provide and your success stories, please tell us about your journey.Jessica Zunic: Thank you so much! My journey into the creative world began with a deep love for art and photography, which I studied in college. After graduating, I launched my career in graphic design and was fortunate to work in New York City's fashion industry, designing for renowned brands like DKNY, Calvin Klein, and Nautica, among others. I spent over a decade immersed in that fast-paced, inspiring environment.After getting married and starting a family, I felt a strong pull to return to photography-my first creative love. I wanted a career that allowed me to express myself artistically while also giving me more flexibility to be present with my children. That's when I turned my passion for photography into a business, and I've never looked back. It's been an incredibly rewarding journey, both professionally and personally.Let's TalkTM: Please give us an overview of the services you provide.Jessica Zunic: I'm a Westchester-based lifestyle and family photographer, specializing in capturing natural, heartfelt moments that reflect genuine connection and emotion. From family portraits and maternity sessions to branding and milestone shoots, I aim to create images that feel timeless and personal.In addition to photography, I'm also a visual artist. I create and sell original artwork, including contemporary pop and abstract pieces, and I also take commissioned work for clients looking for something one-of-a-kind. Whether behind the lens or the canvas, my goal is the same: to create meaningful, beautiful work that tells a story.Let's TalkTM: We also understand that Jessica Zunic Art has been featured in many venues, including the Arts Westchester, Mamaroneck Public Library and The Idea Kitchen in Larchmont, NY. Care to elaborate?Jessica Zunic: Yes, thank you! I've been honored to have my artwork featured in several venues throughout Westchester, including ArtsWestchester, the Mamaroneck Public Library, and The Idea Kitchen in Larchmont. Each space has given me the opportunity to share my creative vision with the community and connect with other local artists and art lovers. It's incredibly fulfilling to see my work displayed in places that value and support the arts.Let's TalkTM: Your reviews, say it all, Jessica, about the excellence, quality, and personalized perfection that you deliver. Care to elaborate?Jessica Zunic: Thank you so much-that truly means a lot. I pour my heart into every session, whether it's a family portrait, branding shoot, or fine art piece. For me, it's not just about taking a beautiful photo-it's about capturing something real and meaningful. I take the time to understand each client's vision, personality, and story, so I can create something that feels authentic to them.Attention to detail is everything-from how I style and direct a shoot to how I edit and deliver the final gallery. I want my clients to not only love their photos but to feel something when they look at them. That personal connection and care is what sets my work apart, and I'm so grateful that it resonates with people.There's no greater compliment than when a client tells me I've captured exactly what they hoped for-or even more than they imagined.***********************************************************“Jessica is simply the best!”"We had a wonderful experience taking pictures with Jessica. She made the process so seamless and the experience was outstanding. We were worried about how our boys would react working with a professional photographer, but Jessica immediately won their hearts and captured so many beautiful pictures of our boys and our family. We can't recommend Jessica enough, and are looking forward to using her again!“- Danielle V. White Plains NY________________________________________“Professional, artistic, and truly personal.”"Working with Jessica as a photographer was an amazing experience! From start to finish, her professionalism and attention to detail truly stood out. She has an incredible ability to capture exactly what you envision, which is so valuable when focusing on brand building. Jessica took the time to discuss color schemes, ask thoughtful questions, and really understand the look and feel I was aiming for. For someone like me, who's not always comfortable in front of a camera, Jessica nailed it! I couldn't be happier with how everything turned out. These photos are going to help me build my business exactly the way I want. I highly recommend Jessica for her expertise in creating cohesiveness throughout a shoot, making sure everything aligns perfectly with your brand.”- Jessica K. White Plains NY________________________________________“The photos brought me to tears-in the best way.”"Jessica, these photos are absolutely fantastic! You did an incredible job capturing everything. We truly appreciate all your hard work-you made the entire experience at our home feel so natural and easy, and it really shows in the pictures. They're so genuine and full of warmth.We'll treasure these images for years to come. Thank you again for helping us create such special memories. We're so glad we chose you to document this moment in our lives!"- Jennifer Y., Purchase NY***********************************************************Let's TalkTM: As we approach the end of Summer and head into the Fall Season, are there any upcoming events you would like to mention?Jessica Zunic: Yes! As we transition into the Fall season, I'm excited to announce that I'll be offering Fall and Holiday Family Mini Sessions starting in September. These are always a client favorite-perfect for capturing those cozy, colorful, and joy-filled moments just in time for holiday cards and gifts.In addition, my website, , will soon feature online booking for photo sessions, making it even easier to reserve your spot. I'm also thrilled to be launching an art shop on the site where you'll be able to purchase my original artwork and prints-just in time for seasonal gifting or adding something special to your home.Stay tuned-lots of beautiful things coming this Fall!Let's TalkTM: Thank you again for joining us today, Jess, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Jessica Zunic: Thank you so much for having me-this has been such a joy! I'm incredibly grateful to the families, brands, and local businesses who have trusted me with their stories and creative visions. I'd love to give a special shoutout to a few wonderful partners I've had the pleasure of working with recently, including The Idea Kitchen in Larchmont, Marla Beth Designs, Westchester County Moms , and Local Canvas-each of these organizations has not only supported my work but also shares a beautiful connection with the community.I'm always open to new creative collaborations and partnerships, so if you're a brand, nonprofit, or local business looking to bring your story to life through photography or custom art, I'd love to connect. And don't forget to check out , @photyogarohybjlz, and @jessicazunicart updates are coming soon!###For more information:Instagram:###________________________________________________________________________Let's TalkTM....YOUR MEDIA COVERAGE, PR AND PUBLICITY SOLUTIONWould your brand, your business, benefit from this same type of "awareness", branding and new-business-driver?Let's feature YOU in our“Let's TalkTM” interview series.The media coverage we deliver is guaranteed and customized for your specific business needs and growth objectives; locally (in your city) and/or nationally (on ABC CBS FOX and NBC News).Please see this example of the media coverage on NBC News that we provided to Dr. Alesandra DiCicco, DiCicco Dental Studio:________________________________________________________________________About Let's TalkTM PressSince 2003, our parent company, SecuritySolutionsWatch (/about_us ) has featured“In The BoardroomTM“ thought leadership interviews, and content-marketing programs, for companies engaged in artificial intelligence (“AI”), information technology (“IT”), Internet Of Things (“IoT”), robotics, safety, security, and related areas.We have delivered brand awareness, worldwide media coverage, and lead generation programs for some of the largest global mega-brands and household names such as: 3M, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Siemens, Sony, T-Mobile and many more .The media coverage and publicity solution that we have developed, which includes guaranteed exposure and visibility on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC News, and LOCAL media visibility as well, can now be delivered to“small Business”, any company, in any industry, and to any service provider, anywhere...throughout the USA, in any city & state, and in any international country specified by our client.Want to know more about our Let's TalkTM PR solution for: artists, art galleries, fashion designers accountants, CPAs doctors, hospitals, medical centers entertainment venues, hotels, sports arenas financial services providers healthcare and wellness salons and spas insurance agents lawyers manufacturers real estate agents restaurants retail chains & stores any business...anywherePlease contact Martin Eli, Founder & Publisher at ...s________________________________________________________________________

