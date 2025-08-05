United States Power Electronics Market Size, Growth & Report 2033



Market size (2024): USD 8,134.9 Million



Forecast (2033): USD 14,644.1 Million



CAGR (2025–2033): 6.75%



Power electronics adoption accelerates across electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial automation sectors in the U.S.



Strategic investments in wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies (SiC & GaN) driving high-efficiency power conversion systems



Government policies and incentives supporting domestic manufacturing and clean energy transition under the Inflation Reduction Act

Key companies operating in the United States Power Electronics Market include Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Eaton Corporation

Rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, electric vehicles, and renewable energy integration is driving market expansion. Technological advancements in semiconductors and government support for smart grid infrastructure further fuel rapid growth and innovation across industry segments.

How Is AI Transforming the United States Power Electronics Market?

AI is driving smart city integration in the United States Power Electronics Market through intelligent and energy-efficient solutions.



AI optimizes smart grid operations through predictive maintenance and automation.

It enhances manufacturing with real-time analytics and fault prediction.

AI improves efficiency in power conversion systems like inverters and rectifiers.

It enables smarter battery management in energy storage systems.

AI drives innovation in EV charging and powertrain systems. It boosts market competitiveness through customization and supply chain efficiency.

Clean Energy Transition Goals: Federal and state-level policies promoting electrification and decarbonization are fueling demand for efficient power electronics.

Smart Infrastructure Push: Investments in grid modernization and intelligent transportation systems are increasing adoption of AI-powered inverters and converters.

EV and Charging Ecosystem Growth: Expansion of electric vehicle markets and nationwide charging networks is boosting the need for high-performance power components.



Industrial Automation Surge: Automation in manufacturing and logistics sectors is driving the integration of advanced power control systems.



Resilient Energy Systems: Growing focus on energy resilience and backup power solutions is spurring demand for UPS and energy storage-integrated electronics.

Digital Twins and Predictive Analytics: Adoption of AI and machine learning for system diagnostics and performance optimization is reshaping power management strategies.

Key Market Trends and DriversMarket Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Device:



Power Discrete



Diode



Transistors

Thyristor

Power Modules



Intelligent Power Module

Power Integrated Module

Power ICs



Power Management Integrated Circuit Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Breakup by Material:



Silicon

Sapphire

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride Others

Breakup by Application:



Power Management

UPS

Renewable Others

Breakup by Voltage:



Low Voltage

Medium Voltage High Voltage

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Energy and Power

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics Others

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

In December 2024, ABB announced the acquisition of Gamesa Electric's power electronics unit from Siemens Gamesa, aiming to strengthen its renewable power conversion portfolio. The acquisition boosts ABB's capabilities in wind converters, solar inverters, and battery storage, adding 40 GW of installed serviceable capacity. It also brings 400 skilled employees and two manufacturing facilities in Spain, reinforcing ABB's global growth strategy in renewables and enhancing its engineering and service expertise.

Latest Development in the Industry

