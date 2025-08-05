United States Power Electronics Market Size, Growth & Report 2033
Market size (2024): USD 8,134.9 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 14,644.1 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 6.75%
Power electronics adoption accelerates across electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial automation sectors in the U.S.
Strategic investments in wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies (SiC & GaN) driving high-efficiency power conversion systems
Government policies and incentives supporting domestic manufacturing and clean energy transition under the Inflation Reduction Act
Key companies operating in the United States Power Electronics Market include Texas Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Eaton Corporation
AI is driving smart city integration in the United States Power Electronics Market through intelligent and energy-efficient solutions.
AI optimizes smart grid operations through predictive maintenance and automation.
It enhances manufacturing with real-time analytics and fault prediction.
AI improves efficiency in power conversion systems like inverters and rectifiers.
It enables smarter battery management in energy storage systems.
AI drives innovation in EV charging and powertrain systems.
It boosts market competitiveness through customization and supply chain efficiency.
Clean Energy Transition Goals: Federal and state-level policies promoting electrification and decarbonization are fueling demand for efficient power electronics.
Smart Infrastructure Push: Investments in grid modernization and intelligent transportation systems are increasing adoption of AI-powered inverters and converters.
EV and Charging Ecosystem Growth: Expansion of electric vehicle markets and nationwide charging networks is boosting the need for high-performance power components.
Industrial Automation Surge: Automation in manufacturing and logistics sectors is driving the integration of advanced power control systems.
Resilient Energy Systems: Growing focus on energy resilience and backup power solutions is spurring demand for UPS and energy storage-integrated electronics.
Digital Twins and Predictive Analytics: Adoption of AI and machine learning for system diagnostics and performance optimization is reshaping power management strategies.
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Device:
Power Discrete
Diode
Transistors
Thyristor
Intelligent Power Module
Power Integrated Module
Power Management Integrated Circuit
Application-Specific Integrated Circuit
Breakup by Material:
Silicon
Sapphire
Silicon Carbide
Gallium Nitride
Others
Breakup by Application:
Power Management
UPS
Renewable
Others
Breakup by Voltage:
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Automotive
Military and Aerospace
Energy and Power
IT and Telecommunication
Consumer Electronics
Others
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
In December 2024, ABB announced the acquisition of Gamesa Electric's power electronics unit from Siemens Gamesa, aiming to strengthen its renewable power conversion portfolio. The acquisition boosts ABB's capabilities in wind converters, solar inverters, and battery storage, adding 40 GW of installed serviceable capacity. It also brings 400 skilled employees and two manufacturing facilities in Spain, reinforcing ABB's global growth strategy in renewables and enhancing its engineering and service expertise.
