Natural Grocers® Invites Scottsdale, AZ, Customers To Celebrate Store's 10Th Anniversary August 8-10, 2025
This anniversary is a heartfelt thank you from the company for 10 wonderful years of support.
EXCLUSIVE {N}POWER MEMBER DEALS
{N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, is offering limited-time anniversary deals to help customers celebrate:
August 8: SURPRISE OFFER
-
{N}power members will receive a surprise offer delivered by email or mobile app (valid August 8–10).[i]
August 8–10: $10 DEALS
-
2 for $10: Natural Grocers® Brand Bulk Almond Butter (1 lb), Organic Beef Jerky (3 oz), and Bulk Select Cashews (10 oz)[ii]
6 for $10: Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Teas and Probiotic Waters (12 oz). [ii]
Customers can sign up for {N}power for free by scanning the QR code in-store, visiting naturalgrocers/npower, or texting 'ORGANIC' to 303-986-4600.[iii] Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.
-
Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting .
For media inquiries contact [email protected] .
ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit for more information and store locations.
[i] Valid for {N}power members only. Offer valid 8/8/25-8/10/25 at 13802 N Scottsdale Rd Unit 110 Scottsdale, AZ 85254 only. Customer must load offer via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem offer. Void where prohibited by law. Offers subject to program terms at , and privacy policy available at Link> Valid for {N}power members only. Offer valid 8/8/25-8/10/25 at 13802 N Scottsdale Rd Unit 110 Scottsdale, AZ 85254 only. Valid for in-store purchases only and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Offers subject to program terms at , and privacy policy available at href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> up by 8/5/25 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4481611-1&h=530592841&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3526412-1%26h%3D4116486068%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252F%252Fnpower%26a%3D%252Fnpower&a=%2Fnpower" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">/npower and privacy available at /privacy-policy . Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
