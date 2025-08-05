Natural Grocers® Invites Scottsdale, AZ, Customers To Celebrate Store's 10Th Anniversary August 8-10, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Natural Grocers expanded to Arizona in 2012, opening its Flagstaff store that July, followed quickly by two more locations that same year. Since then, the company has proudly served Arizona communities by providing high-quality organic and natural groceries while staying true to its Five Founding Principles . The Scottsdale Rd. store opened its doors in August of 2015 and has been a trusted neighborhood grocery store for customers in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Tempe, Carefree and North Phoenix ever since.

This anniversary is a heartfelt thank you from the company for 10 wonderful years of support.

EXCLUSIVE {N}POWER MEMBER DEALS

{N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, is offering limited-time anniversary deals to help customers celebrate:

August 8: SURPRISE OFFER

{N}power members will receive a surprise offer delivered by email or mobile app (valid August 8–10).[i]

August 8–10: $10 DEALS



2 for $10: Natural Grocers® Brand Bulk Almond Butter (1 lb), Organic Beef Jerky (3 oz), and Bulk Select Cashews (10 oz)[ii] 6 for $10: Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Teas and Probiotic Waters (12 oz). [ii]

Customers can sign up for {N}power for free by scanning the QR code in-store, visiting naturalgrocers/npower, or texting 'ORGANIC' to 303-986-4600.[iii] Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.



ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit for more information and store locations.

