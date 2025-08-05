Hamilton Zanze Announces Sale Of Parkway Apartments

"We are very pleased to complete the disposition of Parkway Apartments," said Anthony Ly, Senior Director of Dispositions at Hamilton Zanze. "Our team is delighted to execute this disposition during a tough cycle for transaction activity, and we believe the seven-year ownership and ensuing sale of this asset represent a significant win for our investors."

Situated at 416 Merrimac Trail, Parkway Apartments was built in 1974 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes as large as 1,350 square feet. The community, which is composed of five buildings, is within a quick commute of downtown Williamsburg and the area's abundance of shopping and dining areas. The community is also within a short drive of key thoroughfares Interstate 64, U.S. Highway 60 and U.S. 119.

Community amenities include a swimming pool, barbecue and picnic areas, coffee bar, playground, laundry facilities, digital package lockers, a state-of-the-art fitness center and resident clubhouse. The homes feature oak cabinetry, separate dining areas, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Select homes include washer and dryer connections.

Parkway is surrounded by several amusement parks and outdoor activities, including Busch Gardens, Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park. Nearby grocers include Food Lion, Terrace Grocery and Harris Teeter.

The sale represents Hamilton Zanze's second disposition in 2025. The firm has sold over $4 billion in multifamily properties since its founding in 2001.

