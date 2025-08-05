LA ROCHE-POSAY AND GLOBAL SKIN HEALTH EXPERTS UNITE TO WARN ABOUT LONG TERM CONSEQUENCES OF DANGEROUS 'BURN LINES' SOCIAL MEDIA TREND

LA ROCHE-POSAY REAFFIRMS ITS LONGSTANDING COMMITMENT TO SKIN HEALTH

As a global leader in sun protection and skin cancer prevention, La Roche-Posay is worried about the long-term consequences of the Burn Lines challenge and aims at warning the public of how dangerous this practice can be, alongside health professionals.

Through its global Cancer Support program and Save Your Skin initiative, the brand promotes sun-safe habits and early detection, offering resources like free mole checks and public education campaigns.

SUPPORT FROM GLOBAL DERMATOLOGISTS

"As dermatologists, we are deeply concerned by the 'Burn Lines' trends on social media" stated a group of leading dermatologists (see list at the end of release). "Such practices are not only reckless but directly contribute to irreparable skin damage, DNA damage & premature aging, and significantly increase the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma, one of the fastest-rising and deadliest cancers among young generation".

A MESSAGE FROM EUROMELANOMA: PROTECTING THE NEXT GENERATION

"Just one blistering sunburn in childhood more than doubles the risk of skin cancer in adulthood" warns Véronique Del Marmol, President of Euromelanoma , a pan-European skin cancer prevention ressource center. "Yet 35% of parents rarely give their child protective clothing when exposed to the sun. On the other side, 57% of teenagers still associate tanning with attractiveness".

With melanoma rates projected to rise by 40% by 2040, calling for immediate action to warn about this social media trend is without any doubt a true matter of public health.

GLOBALSKIN: CHAMPIONING THE PATIENT PERSPECTIVE

Jennifer Austin, CEO of GlobalSkin – the leading international not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with skin conditions globally – adds, "Our member patient organizations witness firsthand the devastating impact of skin cancers and chronic sun damage on individuals and families. The 'Burn Lines' trends are a stark reminder of the misinformation prevalent online and the urgent need for clear, accessible and compassionate public education."

This is why La Roche-Posay, alongside with world-class dermatologists and leading health associations, join forces to pursue the collective effort to educate on scientifically backed sun safety measures, such as wearing a hat, clothes with sleeves, sunglasses, and apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen SPF50+/UVA on uncovered body areas.

La Roche-Posay will amplify content on social media under #DermsAgainstBurns to create a positive movement around the critical importance of sun safe habits.

Last, we will relentlessly continue to advocate, with the medical community, towards authorities, policy makers and trade associations to promote responsible sun behavior.

ABOUT THE DERMATOLOGISTS THAT SUPPORT #DERMSAGAINSTBURNS MESSAGING



Prof. Thierry Passeron , France – Chair, Dermatology Department, Nice University Hospital; melanoma and pigmentation researcher, expert in photoprotection

Prof. Henry W. Lim , USA – Former Chair of Dermatology, Henry Ford Health; President, ILDS; expert in sunscreen and photoprotection

Prof. Jorge Ocampo Candiani , Mexico – Former President, Mexican Society of Dermatological Surgery; incoming President, World Congress of Dermatology 2027 Prof. Sergio Schalka , Brazil – Chair, Latin American Alliance for Photoprotection; lead, Brazilian Consensus on Photoprotection, expert in photoprotection

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY, EUROMELANOMA & GLOBAL SKIN

For more information and resources on sun protection and melanoma awareness, please visit La Roche-Posay's Save Your Skin initiative , Euromelanoma and GlobalSkin websites.

