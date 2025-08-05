Axogen, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|20,036
|$
|27,554
|Restricted cash
|6,000
|6,000
|Investments
|9,886
|5,928
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,144 and $788, respectively
|28,029
|24,105
|Inventory
|36,774
|33,183
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,694
|2,447
|Total current assets
|103,419
|99,217
|Property and equipment, net
|82,392
|84,667
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|13,527
|14,265
|Intangible assets, net
|6,115
|5,579
|Total assets
|$
|205,453
|$
|203,728
|
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|22,770
|$
|28,641
|Current maturities of long-term lease obligations
|2,210
|1,969
|Total current liabilities
|24,980
|30,610
|
|Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees
|47,938
|47,496
|Long-term lease obligations
|18,040
|19,221
|Debt derivative liabilities
|2,078
|2,400
|Other long-term liabilities
|141
|94
|Total liabilities
|93,177
|99,821
|
|Shareholders' equity:
| Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,765,290 and
44,148,836 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|457
|441
|Additional paid-in capital
|406,334
|394,726
|Accumulated deficit
|(294,515
|)
|(291,260
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|112,276
|103,907
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|205,453
|$
|203,728
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|56,662
|$
|47,912
|$
|105,222
|$
|89,289
|Cost of goods sold
|14,644
|12,567
|28,271
|21,325
|Gross profit
|42,018
|35,345
|76,951
|67,964
|Costs and expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|23,804
|19,698
|44,849
|39,513
|Research and development
|6,853
|6,658
|12,944
|14,066
|General and administrative
|9,689
|9,417
|19,147
|19,373
|Total costs and expenses
|40,346
|35,773
|76,940
|72,952
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,672
|(428
|)
|11
|(4,988
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Investment income
|225
|227
|497
|520
|Interest expense
|(1,977
|)
|(2,185
|)
|(4,227
|)
|(4,512
|)
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|480
|464
|322
|529
|Other income (expense), net
|179
|1
|142
|(105
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(1,093
|)
|(1,493
|)
|(3,266
|)
|(3,568
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|579
|$
|(1,921
|)
|$
|(3,255
|)
|$
|(8,556
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|46,063,092
|43,713,313
|45,605,419
|43,473,541
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|47,980,830
|43,713,313
|45,605,419
|43,473,541
|Net income (loss) per common share - basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
| Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|579
|$
|(1,921
|)
|$
|(3,255
|)
|$
|(8,556
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,723
|1,733
|3,518
|3,315
|Investment income
|(225
|)
|(227
|)
|(497
|)
|(520
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|37
|(53
|)
|66
|51
|Interest expense
|1,977
|2,185
|4,227
|4,512
|EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|4,091
|$
|1,717
|$
|4,059
|$
|(1,198
|)
|Noncash stock-based compensation expense
|5,168
|3,907
|8,077
|7,826
|Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP
|$
|9,259
|$
|5,624
|$
|12,136
|$
|6,628
|Net income (loss)
|$
|579
|$
|(1,921
|)
|$
|(3,255
|)
|$
|(8,556
|)
|Noncash stock-based compensation expense
|5,168
|3,907
|8,077
|7,826
|Adjusted net income (loss) - non-GAAP
|$
|5,747
|$
|1,986
|$
|4,822
|$
|(730
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|47,980,830
|43,713,313
|48,255,995
|43,473,541
|Net income (loss) per common share - diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|Noncash stock-based compensation expense
|0.11
|0.09
|0.17
|0.18
|Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted - non-GAAP
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.02
|)
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|
|Common Stock
| Additional
Paid-in
Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Total
Shareholders'
Equity
|
|Shares
|Amount
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Balance at March 31, 2025
|45,512,623
|$
|455
|$
|400,004
|$
|(295,094
|)
|$
|105,365
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|579
|579
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|5,168
|-
|5,168
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|113,923
|1
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP
|138,744
|1
|1,163
|-
|1,164
|Balance at June 30, 2025
|45,765,290
|$
|457
|$
|406,334
|$
|(294,515
|)
|$
|112,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance at December 31, 2024
|44,148,836
|$
|441
|$
|394,726
|$
|(291,260
|)
|$
|103,907
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(3,255
|)
|(3,255
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|8,077
|-
|8,077
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|1,219,137
|12
|(12
|)
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP
|397,317
|4
|3,543
|-
|3,547
|Balance at June 30, 2025
|45,765,290
|$
|457
|$
|406,334
|$
|(294,515
|)
|$
|112,276
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Balance at March 31, 2024
|43,687,729
|$
|437
|$
|380,650
|$
|(287,931
|)
|$
|93,156
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(1,921
|)
|(1,921
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|3,907
|-
|3,907
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|44,153
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP
|92,856
|1
|544
|-
|545
|Balance at June 30, 2024
|43,824,738
|$
|438
|$
|385,101
|$
|(289,852
|)
|$
|95,687
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|43,124,496
|$
|431
|$
|376,530
|$
|(281,296
|)
|$
|95,665
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(8,556
|)
|(8,556
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|7,826
|-
|7,826
|Issuance of restricted and performance stock units
|583,386
|6
|(6
|)
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP
|116,856
|1
|751
|-
|752
|Balance at June 30, 2024
|43,824,738
|$
|438
|$
|385,101
|$
|(289,852
|)
|$
|95,687
| Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|Net loss
|$
|(3,255
|)
|$
|(8,556
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|3,385
|3,177
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|184
|642
|Amortization of intangible assets
|133
|138
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees
|442
|444
|Provision for bad debts
|386
|528
|Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities
|(322
|)
|(529
|)
|Investment gains
|(121
|)
|(33
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|8,077
|7,826
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,310
|)
|(533
|)
|Inventory
|(3,591
|)
|(4,995
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(81
|)
|957
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(5,755
|)
|(6,577
|)
|Operating lease obligations
|(542
|)
|(731
|)
|Cash paid for interest portion of financing lease obligations
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(77
|)
|143
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,449
|)
|(8,101
|)
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(978
|)
|(1,834
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(7,837
|)
|(1,911
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|4,000
|-
|Cash payments for intangible assets
|(793
|)
|(739
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,608
|)
|(4,484
|)
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|Cash paid for debt portion of financing lease obligations
|(8
|)
|(4
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP stock purchases
|3,547
|752
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,539
|748
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(7,518
|)
|(11,837
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|33,554
|37,026
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|26,036
|$
|25,189
