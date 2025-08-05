Sachem Capital Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,474
|$
|18,066
|Investment securities (at fair value)
|1,039
|1,517
|Loans held for investment (net of deferred loan fees of $2,631 and $1,950)
|382,108
|375,041
|Allowance for credit losses
|(17,645
|)
|(18,470
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|364,463
|356,571
|Loans held for sale (net of valuation allowance of $541 and $4,880)
|8,830
|10,970
|Interest and fees receivable (net of allowance of $3,074 and $3,133)
|4,289
|3,768
|Due from borrowers (net of allowance of $1,676 and $1,135)
|6,493
|5,150
|Real estate owned (net of impairment of $0 and $492)
|18,626
|18,574
|Investments in limited liability companies
|48,710
|53,942
|Investments in developmental real estate, net
|16,664
|14,032
|Property and equipment, net
|3,126
|3,222
|Other assets
|7,049
|6,164
|Total assets
|$
|501,763
|$
|491,976
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $2,741 and $3,713)
|$
|227,498
|$
|226,526
|Senior secured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $3,556 and $0)
|46,444
|-
|Repurchase agreements
|14,442
|33,708
|Mortgage payable
|960
|1,002
|Lines of credit
|26,238
|40,000
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|3,486
|4,377
|Advances from borrowers
|4,146
|4,047
|Below market lease intangible
|642
|665
|Total liabilities
|323,856
|310,325
|Commitments and Contingencies - Note 14
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred shares - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,306,748 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|2
|2
|Common Shares - $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 47,310,139 and 46,965,306 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|47
|47
|Additional paid-in capital
|257,384
|256,956
|Cumulative net earnings
|38,309
|35,518
|Cumulative dividends paid
|(117,835
|)
|(110,872
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|177,907
|181,651
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|501,763
|$
|491,976
The accompanying notes, together with the Notes to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, are an integral part of these financial statements.
| SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Interest income from loans
|$
|7,482
|$
|11,754
|$
|15,370
|$
|24,395
|Fee income from loans
|1,771
|2,083
|3,196
|4,699
|Income from limited liability company investments
|978
|1,217
|3,030
|2,413
|Other investment income
|12
|70
|17
|386
|Other income
|532
|22
|604
|57
|Total revenues
|10,775
|15,146
|22,217
|31,950
|Operating expenses
|Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
|6,139
|6,973
|12,233
|14,442
|Compensation and employee benefits
|1,821
|1,365
|3,592
|3,308
|General and administrative expenses
|1,304
|1,258
|2,659
|2,496
|Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment
|925
|8,503
|1,977
|9,868
|Change in valuation allowance related to loans held for sale
|(1,043
|)
|-
|(1,047
|)
|-
|Gain on sale of real estate owned and property and equipment, net
|(131
|)
|(275
|)
|(131
|)
|(264
|)
|Other expenses
|694
|439
|839
|943
|Total operating expenses
|9,709
|18,263
|20,122
|30,793
|Operating income (loss)
|1,066
|(3,117
|)
|2,095
|1,157
|Other income, net
|Gain on equity securities
|821
|61
|696
|458
|Total other income, net
|821
|61
|696
|458
|Net income (loss)
|1,887
|(3,056
|)
|2,791
|1,615
|Preferred stock dividends
|(1,118
|)
|(1,068
|)
|(2,235
|)
|(2,091
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$
|769
|$
|(4,124
|)
|$
|556
|$
|(476
|)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per Common Share
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding
|46,875,187
|47,504,875
|46,830,215
|47,415,630
The accompanying notes, together with the Notes to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, are an integral part of these financial statements.
| SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|2,791
|$
|1,615
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,101
|1,275
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|234
|189
|Stock-based compensation
|428
|437
|Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment
|1,977
|9,868
|Change in valuation allowance related to loans held for sale
|(1,047
|)
|-
|Impairment loss on real estate owned
|-
|77
|Gain on sale of real estate owned and property and equipment, net
|(131
|)
|(264
|)
|Gain on equity securities
|(696
|)
|(458
|)
|Change in deferred loan fees
|681
|200
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Interest and fees receivable, net
|(462
|)
|411
|Other assets
|(1,010
|)
|80
|Due from borrowers, net
|(2,277
|)
|(624
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(996
|)
|478
|Advances from borrowers
|99
|(2,105
|)
|Total adjustments and operating changes
|(2,099
|)
|9,564
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|692
|11,179
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of investment securities
|-
|(7,767
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of investment securities
|1,174
|43,964
|Purchase of interests in limited liability companies
|(5,731
|)
|(5,110
|)
|Proceeds from investments in limited liability companies
|10,963
|1,194
|Proceeds from sale of real estate owned
|1,559
|1,403
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(43
|)
|(26
|)
|Investments in developmental real estate
|(1,022
|)
|(1,424
|)
|Principal disbursements for loans
|(80,952
|)
|(84,328
|)
|Principal collections on loans
|71,394
|79,628
|NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(2,658
|)
|27,534
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from lines of credit
|36,100
|-
|Repayments on lines of credit
|(49,862
|)
|(6,792
|)
|Proceeds from repurchase agreements
|11,693
|-
|Repayments of repurchase agreements
|(30,959
|)
|(3,468
|)
|Repayment of mortgage payable
|(42
|)
|(39
|)
|Repayment of notes payable
|-
|(23,647
|)
|Dividends paid on Common Shares
|(4,728
|)
|(10,363
|)
|Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock
|(2,235
|)
|(2,091
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of Senior Secured Notes
|50,000
|-
|Payments of deferred financing costs
|(3,593
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares, net of expenses
|-
|2,050
|Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses
|-
|3,616
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|6,374
|(40,734
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|4,408
|(2,021
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|18,066
|12,598
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD
|$
|22,474
|$
|10,577
The accompanying notes, together with the Notes to the consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, are an integral part of these financial statements.
