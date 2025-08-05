Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market To Reach USD 24.7 Billion By 2033, Growing At 6.1% CAGR

Market Size in 2024 : USD 13.6 Billion

Market Size in 2033: USD 24.7 Billion

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 6.1%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report by Service (Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Value-added Warehousing and Distribution), End User (Automotive and Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Trade, including E-commerce), Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Construction, and Others), and Region 2025-2033“ , Saudi Arabia third-party logistics (3PL) market size reached USD 13.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2025-2033.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market



AI is revolutionizing route optimization, with companies like DHL using AI-powered systems to streamline deliveries and reduce operational costs.

Predictive analytics, a key AI function, is helping companies in Saudi Arabia better manage inventory and anticipate demand.

The government's Vision 2030, with over $40 billion in AI investments, is a major driver for this tech adoption in logistics.

E-commerce is booming, with over 80% of internet users shopping online, demanding AI-powered last-mile delivery solutions. Automation in warehouses is enhancing efficiency; a medium-sized automated facility can cost upwards of $8 million, a significant investment.

Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Trends & Drivers:

Saudi Arabia's e-commerce boom is supercharging the 3PL market, as online shoppers demand faster deliveries. With 90% internet penetration and USD 14.57 billion in market revenue, companies like Aramex are handling 30% more packages in Riyadh alone. Vision 2030's plan for 59 new logistics centers is expanding warehousing, while Noon.com's AI-powered tracking cuts delivery times by 25%. This surge in online retail, fueled by a tech-savvy middle class, is pushing 3PL providers to invest in automation and last-mile solutions to keep up with consumer expectations for speed and reliability.

Vision 2030's massive infrastructure push is turning Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub, driving 3PL growth. With USD 22.5 billion invested in projects like the Riyadh Metro and 73,000 km of roads, goods move faster across the Kingdom. DHL's ASMO venture with Aramco strengthens supply chains for energy and industrial sectors, while the National Transport and Logistics Strategy boosts rail-to-road connectivity by 20%. Special Economic Zones, backed by the Public Investment Fund, attract global players, with 40,000 trucks ensuring low-cost transport. This infrastructure boom is making 3PL services essential for efficient trade.

Technological innovation is transforming Saudi Arabia's 3PL market, with AI and automation boosting efficiency. DHL and Kuehne + Nagel use IoT for real-time tracking, improving delivery accuracy by 15%. Almajdouie Group's automated warehouses handle 11 million tons annually, cutting costs by 10%. The government's USD 100 million AI hub initiative under Vision 2030 supports logistics tech startups, while cold chain solutions for pharmaceuticals grow, with DHL's healthcare partnerships leading the way. These advancements help 3PL providers meet rising demands for faster, transparent, and scalable logistics across industries like e-commerce and healthcare.

Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Service Insights:



Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

End User Insights:



Automotive and Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Trade, including E-commerce)

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Construction Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market



2025: Over 80% of Saudis shop online, making last-mile delivery a $13 billion battleground with 3PL companies partnering with major e-commerce platforms like Noon and Amazon KSA to offer same-day and two-hour deliveries in key cities.

2025: Saudi Arabia's 3PL providers are rapidly adopting AI-driven warehouses, blockchain for customs clearance, and IoT technologies to enhance real-time monitoring, reduce fraud, and improve supply chain transparency and efficiency, with some automated facilities operating in NEOM. 2025: Specialized 3PL solutions in healthcare logistics are expanding significantly, supported by government spending exceeding $65 billion on healthcare infrastructure, including temperature-controlled transport and monitoring systems to manage vaccines and pharmaceuticals in compliance with strict regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

