Sumgayit Brings Together Young Gymnasts For Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Sumgayit Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has taken place at Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, Azernews reports.

A total of 30 gymnasts participated in the competition, representing the Absheron-Khizi region from Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, and the Khirdalan branch of the Ocaq Sport Club.

The gymnasts competed in the all-around program across various age categories: toddlers, children, pre-teens, and juniors. Athletes who stood out in the qualification round were awarded medals and certificates.

In the toddlers age category, for those born in 2018, the first and second places were won by Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, while the third place went to Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

For those born in 2019, the first, second, and third places were all awarded to the Khirdalan branch of the Ocaq Sport Club.

In the children age category for athletes born between 2015 and 2017, the first place was claimed by Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex.

The second place went to the Khirdalan branch of the Ocaq Sport Club, and the third place was secured by Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

In the pre-teens age category, for those born in 2012, the first and second places were won by Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, while the third place was taken by Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex.

Similarly, for athletes born between 2013 and 2014, the first and second places were awarded to Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, and the third place went to Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex.

In the juniors age category, for those born between 2010 and 2011, the first place was earned by Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, with Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex taking both the second and third places.