Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue of $761.5 million increased 14.0% over the prior year quarter

Net income of $72.1 million increased 36.6% over the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $0.32 increased 23.1% over the prior year quarter

Adjusted net income of $84.1 million increased 60.5% over the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $211.0 million increased 21.6% over the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.37 increased 48.0% over the prior year quarter

Achieved positive free cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter

Reduced net debt leverage ratio to 1.8 times Raised 2025 outlook CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH ) today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are pleased with our second quarter results and the momentum we are seeing in our business. Total visits, visits per membership, and retention continued to achieve all-time highs. Our business performance, combined with the strength of our balance sheet and cash flow, positions us well to continue to grow, including modestly accelerated new club growth in 2026 from our robust club development pipeline." Financial Summary



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



($ in millions, except for Average center revenue per center membership data) June 30,





June 30,



2025

2024

Percent

Change

2025

2024

Percent

Change Total revenue $761.5

$667.8

14.0 %

$1,467.5

$1,264.5

16.1 % Center operations expenses $403.9

$355.5

13.6 %

$774.9

$677.4

14.4 % Rent $83.2

$74.9

11.1 %

$164.4

$147.2

11.7 % General, administrative and marketing expenses (1) $61.7

$53.2

16.0 %

$119.5

$102.1

17.0 % Net income $72.1

$52.8

36.6 %

$148.2

$77.7

90.7 % Adjusted net income $84.1

$52.4

60.5 %

$172.4

$83.4

106.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $211.0

$173.5

21.6 %

$402.6

$319.5

26.0 % Comparable center revenue (2) 11.2 %

12.0 %





12.0 %

11.6 %



Center memberships, end of period 849,643

832,636

2.0 %

849,643

832,636

2.0 % Average center revenue per center membership $888

$794

11.8 %

$1,733

$1,541

12.5 %





(1) The three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $14.2 million and $9.7 million, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $24.5 million and $16.8 million, respectively. (2) The Company includes a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

Second Quarter 2025 Information



Revenue increased 14.0% to $761.5 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings, particularly in Dynamic Personal Training.

Center memberships of 849,643 increased by 17,007, or 2.0%, when compared to June 30, 2024, and increased by 23,269, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2025, which sequential growth was due in part to typical seasonality.

Total subscriptions, which include center memberships and on-hold memberships, of 898,850 increased 2.3% compared to June 30, 2024.

Center operations expenses increased 13.6% to $403.9 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers, additional center operating expenses related to increased club utilization in our mature centers, as well as costs to support in-center business revenue growth.

General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 16.0% to $61.7 million primarily due to the timing of share-based compensation and benefit-related expenses, increases in center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences, information technology costs, and costs attributable to the secondary offering of common stock completed in June 2025.

Net income increased 36.6% to $72.1 million primarily due to improved business performance and tax-effected net cash proceeds of $9.3 million received from employee retention credits under the CARES Act, partially offset by a tax-effected net loss of $9.0 million on a sale-leaseback transaction. Net income in the prior year period included tax-effected net benefits of $6.0 million from a net gain on sale-leaseback transactions and $3.4 million from a gain on the sale of land. Adjusted net income increased 60.5% to $84.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.6% to $211.0 million as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

Six-Month 2025 Information



Revenue increased 16.1% to $1,467.5 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings, particularly in Dynamic Personal Training.

Center operations expenses increased 14.4% to $774.9 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers, additional center operating expenses related to increased club utilization in our mature centers, as well as costs to support in-center business revenue growth.

General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 17.0% to $119.5 million primarily due to the timing of share-based compensation and benefit-related expenses, increases in center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences, information technology costs, and costs attributable to the secondary offerings of common stock completed in February and June 2025.

Net income increased 90.7% to $148.2 million primarily due to improved business performance, a $15.0 million tax benefit as a result of an excess tax deduction associated with stock option exercises, and the tax-effected net cash proceeds of $10.5 million received from employee retention credits under the CARES Act, partially offset by a tax-effected net loss of $10.2 million on a sale-leaseback transaction. Net income in the prior year period included tax-effected net benefits of $5.8 million from a net gain on sale-leaseback transactions and $3.3 million from a gain on the sale of land. Adjusted net income increased 106.7% to $172.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.0% to $402.6 million as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue and benefited from the structural improvements to our business that have improved our margins.

New Center Openings



We opened four new centers during the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, we operated a total of 184 centers.

Cash Flow Highlights



Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $379.6 million, an increase of 45.5% compared to the prior year period.

We achieved positive free cash flow of $112.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, including $138.8 million of net proceeds from a sale-leaseback transaction of three properties. We achieved positive free cash flow of $153.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Our capital expenditures by type of expenditure were as follows:



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



($ in millions) June 30,





June 30,



2025

2024

Percent

Change

2025

2024

Percent

Change Growth capital expenditures (1) $167.0

$108.6

53.8 %

$260.5

$213.5

22.0 % Maintenance capital expenditures (2) $35.9

$27.3

31.5 %

$65.4

$48.4

35.1 % Modernization and technology capital expenditures (3) $19.1

$8.4

127.4 %

$38.7

$39.2

(1.3) % Total capital expenditures $222.0

$144.3

53.8 %

$364.6

$301.1

21.1 %





(1) Consist of new center land and construction, initial major remodels of acquired centers, major remodels of existing centers that expand existing square footage, asset acquisitions including the purchase of previously leased centers and other growth initiatives. (2) Consist of general maintenance of existing centers. (3) Consist of modernization of existing centers and technology.

Liquidity and Capital Resources



Our net debt leverage ratio improved to 1.8 times as of June 30, 2025, from 3.0 times as of June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, our total available liquidity was $794.0 million, which included $618.5 million of availability on our $650.0 million revolving credit facility and $175.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. At June 30, 2025, there were no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and there were $31.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. Our $175.5 million of cash and cash equivalents is higher than historical levels due to the sale-leaseback transaction completed shortly before the end of the quarter. We expect to use this cash to fund our growth initiatives.

Effective April 8, 2025, we entered into interest rate swap agreements for our entire term loan facility notional amount of $997.5 million, which converted the variable interest rate of our term loan facility to a fixed interest rate of 3.409%, plus the applicable margin that was reduced 0.25% to 2.25% effective June 19, 2025. On June 18, 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the Company's issuer credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. As a result, our term loan facility margin improved by 25 basis points as described immediately above and our revolving credit facility improved by 25 basis points to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 2.00%, or the Base Rate plus 1.00%.

2025 Outlook

Full-Year 2025 Guidance











Percent

Year Ending

Year Ending

Year Ended

Change

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Using

(Guidance as of ($ in millions) (Guidance)

(Actual)

Midpoints)

May 8, 2025) Revenue $2,955 – $2,985

$2,621.0

13.3 %

$2,940 – $2,980 Net Income $290 – $293

$156.2

86.6 %

$286 – $293 Adjusted EBITDA $805 – $815

$676.8

19.7 %

$792 – $808 Rent $337 – $343

$304.9

11.5 %

$337 – $347

The Company is also reiterating or updating the following operational and financial guidance for full-year fiscal 2025:



Open 10 new centers.

Manage our net debt leverage ratio to remain at or below 2.00 times.

Comparable center revenue growth of 9.5% to 10.0%, increased from our previous expectations of 8.5% to 9.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA growth driven primarily by dues revenue growth and expanded operating leverage.

Rent to include non-cash rent expense of $34 million to $37 million, decreased from our previous expectations of $35 million to $38 million.

Interest expense, net of interest income and capitalized interest, of approximately $80 million to $84 million.

Provision for income tax rate estimate of 24%, increased from our previous expectations of 23%.

Cash income tax expense of $25 million to $27 million, which compares to our previous expectation of $39 million to $41 million and reflects tax benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Depreciation and amortization expense of $288 million to $294 million, tightened from our previous expectation of $286 million to $294 million. Complete $100 million in additional sale-leaseback transactions in the second half of the year, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $250 million for the year.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss our second quarter financial results is scheduled for today:



Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879

Webcast: LTH 2Q 2025 Earnings Call A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at

Replay Information

Webcast – A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the call's conclusion and may be accessed at: .

Conference Call – A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through August 19, 2025:



U.S. replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 1375 4608

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 49,000 dedicated team members.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per common share, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt and ratios and calculations with respect thereto. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income, net income per common share, net cash provided by operating activities or total debt (defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt) as a measure of financial performance or liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales. Net debt is defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt, excluding fair value adjustments, unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs, minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is as of the last day of the respective quarter or year. Our net debt leverage ratio is calculated as our net debt divided by our trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and management believes that free cash flow assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity and cash flows, including our ability to make principal payments on our indebtedness and to fund our capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the Company's industry or across different industries.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including its financial outlook for fiscal year 2025, growth, business initiatives, cost efficiencies and margin expansion, capital expenditures and free cash flow, improvements to its balance sheet, net debt and leverage, interest expense, consumer demand, industry and economic trends, tax rates and expense, rent expense, expected number and timing of new center openings and successful signings and closings of center takeovers and sale-leaseback transactions (including the amount, pricing and timing thereof). These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our business operations and competitive and economic environment, risks relating to our brand, risks relating to the growth of our business, risks relating to our technological operations, risks relating to our capital structure and lease obligations, risks relating to our human capital, risks relating to legal compliance and risk management and risks relating to ownership of our common stock and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2025 (File No. 001-40887), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at . These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Center revenue $ 735,865

$ 645,007

$ 1,421,519

$ 1,225,492 Other revenue 25,604

22,754

45,991

38,986 Total revenue 761,469

667,761

1,467,510

1,264,478 Operating expenses:













Center operations 403,925

355,510

774,912

677,410 Rent 83,190

74,947

164,355

147,229 General, administrative and marketing 61,674

53,246

119,521

102,099 Depreciation and amortization 72,988

69,714

143,907

135,617 Other operating expense 31,243

9,588

48,696

25,310 Total operating expenses 653,020

563,005

1,251,391

1,087,665 Income from operations 108,449

104,756

216,119

176,813 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net of interest income (21,784)

(37,669)

(46,891)

(75,072) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 37

(464)

21

(287) Other income 12,873

-

12,873

- Total other expense (8,874)

(38,133)

(33,997)

(75,359) Income before income taxes 99,575

66,623

182,122

101,454 Provision for income taxes 27,473

13,818

33,878

23,732 Net income $ 72,102

$ 52,805

$ 148,244

$ 77,722















Income per common share:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.27

$ 0.69

$ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.26

$ 0.66

$ 0.38 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 219,286

198,903

215,642

198,200 Diluted 225,511

206,044

224,585

204,851

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,509

$ 10,879 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,740

16,999 Accounts receivable, net 25,933

25,087 Center operating supplies and inventories 66,164

60,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,948

52,826 Income tax receivable 14,729

4,918 Total current assets 368,023

170,975 Property and equipment, net 3,323,067

3,193,671 Goodwill 1,235,359

1,235,359 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,416,320

2,313,311 Intangible assets, net 171,241

171,643 Other assets 86,197

67,578 Total assets $ 7,600,207

$ 7,152,537 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 90,380

$ 87,810 Construction accounts payable 121,509

101,551 Deferred revenue 60,861

58,252 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 197,660

179,444 Current maturities of debt 22,873

22,584 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 75,375

70,462 Total current liabilities 568,658

520,103 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,493,038

1,513,157 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,494,655

2,381,094 Deferred income taxes, net 105,363

85,255 Other liabilities 69,250

42,578 Total liabilities 4,730,964

4,542,187 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 219,902 and 207,495 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,199

2,075 Additional paid-in capital 3,148,712

3,041,645 Accumulated deficit (272,329)

(420,573) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,339)

(12,797) Total stockholders' equity 2,869,243

2,610,350 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,600,207

$ 7,152,537

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 148,244

$ 77,722 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 143,907

135,617 Deferred income taxes 19,493

12,505 Share-based compensation 28,288

18,698 Non-cash rent expense 13,063

13,650 Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets 1,177

1,420 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net 12,623

(11,067) Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,812

4,006 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 12,100

5,642 Other (1,153)

2,637 Net cash provided by operating activities 379,554

260,830 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (364,486)

(301,107) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 138,771

142,671 Proceeds from the sale of land -

6,328 Other (4,936)

(2,173) Net cash used in investing activities (230,651)

(154,281) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of debt (11,164)

(67,647) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 220,000

670,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (230,000)

(695,000) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (1,221)

(403) Proceeds from financing obligations 10,300

4,300 Proceeds from stock option exercises 33,866

1,490 Proceeds from issuances of common stock in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 1,874

1,462 Other (4,364)

(1,304) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,291

(87,102) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 177

(55) Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 168,371

19,392 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 27,878

29,966 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 196,249

$ 49,358

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators ($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30,















2025

2024

2025

2024













Membership Data



























Center memberships 849,643

832,636

849,643

832,636













On-hold memberships 49,207

46,131

49,207

46,131













Total memberships 898,850

878,767

898,850

878,767











































Revenue Data



























Membership dues and enrollment fees 71.7 %

71.7 %

72.4 %

72.5 %













In-center revenue 28.3 %

28.3 %

27.6 %

27.5 %













Total Center revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %











































Membership dues and enrollment fees $ 527,309

$ 462,696

$ 1,028,962

$ 888,107













In-center revenue 208,556

182,311

392,557

337,385













Total Center revenue $ 735,865

$ 645,007

$ 1,421,519

$ 1,225,492











































Average Center revenue per center membership (1) $ 888

$ 794

$ 1,733

$ 1,541













Comparable center revenue (2) 11.2 %

12.0 %

12.0 %

11.6 %











































Center Data



























Net new center openings (3) 4

3

5

4













Total centers (end of period) (3) 184

175

184

175













Total center square footage (end of period) (4) 18,000,000

17,200,000

18,000,000

17,200,000











































GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



























Net income $ 72,102

$ 52,805

$ 148,244

$ 77,722













Net income margin (5) 9.5 %

7.9 %

10.1 %

6.1 %













Adjusted net income (6) $ 84,144

$ 52,440

$ 172,374

$ 83,376













Adjusted net income margin (6) 11.1 %

7.9 %

11.7 %

6.6 %













Adjusted EBITDA (7) $ 210,978

$ 173,545

$ 402,565

$ 319,523













Adjusted EBITDA margin (7) 27.7 %

26.0 %

27.4 %

25.3 %













Center operations expense $ 403,925

$ 355,510

$ 774,912

$ 677,410













Pre-opening expenses (8) $ 1,066

$ 1,202

$ 2,439

$ 3,654













Rent $ 83,190

$ 74,947

$ 164,355

$ 147,229













Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (9) $ 5,739

$ 5,965

$ 8,059

$ 10,645













Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (9) $ 3,921

$ 1,727

$ 5,004

$ 3,005













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 195,698

$ 170,423

$ 379,554

$ 260,830













Free cash flow (10) $ 112,465

$ 175,116

$ 153,839

$ 108,722



















(1) We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less On-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period. (2) We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation. (3) Net new center openings is calculated as the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, we opened four centers. (4) Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate square footage, excluding the areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. We use this metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. These figures are approximations. (5) Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by total revenue. (6) We present Adjusted net income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments.

Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income divided by total revenue.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and income per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per common share:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 72,102

$ 52,805

$ 148,244

$ 77,722 Share-based compensation expense (a) 16,380

11,071

28,288

18,698 Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (b) 12,496

(7,558)

12,496

(7,522) Capital transaction costs (c) 611

-

1,531

- Employee retention credits (d) (12,873)

-

(12,873)

- Other (e) 17

(3,974)

203

(3,796) Taxes (f) (4,589)

96

(5,515)

(1,726) Adjusted net income $ 84,144

$ 52,440

$ 172,374

$ 83,376















Income per common share:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.27

$ 0.69

$ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.26

$ 0.66

$ 0.38 Adjusted income per common share:













Basic $ 0.38

$ 0.26

$ 0.80

$ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.37

$ 0.25

$ 0.77

$ 0.41 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 219,286

198,903

215,642

198,200 Diluted 225,511

206,044

224,585

204,851









(a) Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, our employee stock purchase plan ("ESPP"), and liability-classified awards related to our 2025 short-term incentive plan. Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three and six ended June 30, 2024, was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, our ESPP and liability-classified awards related to our 2024 short-term incentive plan.

(b) We adjust for the impact of gains and losses on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.

(c) Represents one-time costs related to capital transactions, including debt and equity offerings that are non-recurring in nature.

(d) Represents refundable payroll tax credits for employee retention under the CARES Act.

(e) Includes (i) legal-related expenses in pursuit of our claim against Zurich of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $0.1 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, (ii) gain on sales of land of $4.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and (iii) other immaterial transactions that are unusual or non-recurring in nature of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

(f) Represents the estimated tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted net income using the effective income tax rates for the respective periods. (7) We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 72,102

$ 52,805

$ 148,244

$ 77,722 Interest expense, net of interest income 21,784

37,669

46,891

75,072 Provision for income taxes 27,473

13,818

33,878

23,732 Depreciation and amortization 72,988

69,714

143,907

135,617 Share-based compensation expense (a) 16,380

11,071

28,288

18,698 Loss (gain) on sale-leaseback transactions (b) 12,496

(7,558)

12,496

(7,522) Capital transaction costs (c) 611

-

1,531

- Employee retention credits (d) (12,873)

-

(12,873)

- Other (e) 17

(3,974)

203

(3,796) Adjusted EBITDA $ 210,978

$ 173,545

$ 402,565

$ 319,523









(a) – (e) See the corresponding footnotes to the table in footnote 6 immediately above. (8) Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers that are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period. (9) Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented. (10) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales.

The following table provides a reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 195,698

$ 170,423

$ 379,554

$ 260,830 Capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements (222,004)

(144,306)

(364,486)

(301,107) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 138,771

142,671

138,771

142,671 Proceeds from land sales -

6,328

-

6,328 Free cash flow $ 112,465

$ 175,116

$ 153,839

$ 108,722

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Months ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net income $ 226,762

$ 109,321 Interest expense, net of interest income 119,914

142,695 Provision for income taxes 62,674

30,074 Depreciation and amortization 282,971

263,565 Share-based compensation expense 60,625

46,670 Loss on sale-leaseback transactions 17,388

5,307 Capital transaction costs 1,531

- Asset impairments -

5,340 Employee retention credits (12,873)

- Other 831

(2,761) Adjusted EBITDA $ 759,823

$ 600,211

Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Current maturities of debt $ 22,873

$ 12,755 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,493,038

1,830,241 Total Debt $ 1,515,911

$ 1,842,996 Less: Fair value adjustment 207

362 Less: Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs (18,445)

(11,661) Less: Cash and cash equivalents 175,509

34,527 Net Debt $ 1,358,640

$ 1,819,768 Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA 759,823

600,211 Net Debt Leverage Ratio 1.8x

3.0x

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for the Year Ending 2025 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)



Year Ending

December 31, 2025 Net income $290 – $293 Interest expense, net of interest income 84 – 80 Provision for income taxes 92 – 93 Depreciation and amortization 288 – 294 Share-based compensation expense 51 – 55 Loss on sale-leaseback transactions 13 – 13 Other (13) – (13) Adjusted EBITDA $805 – $815

