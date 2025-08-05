Jacobs Reports Strong Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gross Revenue Grows 5.1% y/y and Adjusted Net Revenue Grows 7.0% y/y in Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Backlog Grows by 14% Year-Over-Year with TTM Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.2x Repurchased $101 Million of Jacobs Shares in Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 and Record $653 Million Fiscal YTD Increasing FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance Midpoint DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J ) today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 27, 2025. Q3 2025 Highlights1:

Gross revenue of $3.0 billion up 5.1% y/y; adjusted net revenue2 of $2.2 billion up 7.0% y/y

GAAP net earnings of $181.2 million increase 119% y/y; adjusted EBITDA2 of $314.3 million increases 13.5% y/y

GAAP EPS of $1.56 increases 136% y/y; adjusted EPS2 of $1.62 increases 24.6% y/y Backlog of $22.7 billion, up 14.3% y/y; Q3 book-to-bill of 1.2x (1.2x TTM) Jacobs' Chair and CEO Bob Pragada commented, "We delivered excellent third quarter results driven by revenue strength in both Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities (I&AF) and PA Consulting. Within I&AF, growth was led by the Life Sciences, Data Center, Energy & Power, Water and Transportation sectors. We saw continued momentum in PA Consulting's business with revenue increasing 15% year-on-year in the third quarter as a result of both higher public and private sector spending. FY25 has represented a major step forward in our strategic plan, and the power of focus is evident in our results. We are entering the fourth quarter in solid position and are pleased to be able to raise our adjusted EPS guidance for FY25 for the second time in three quarters." Jacobs' CFO Venk Nathamuni added, "We're pleased with our strong execution to deliver solid Q3 results. We again saw meaningful sequential improvement in GAAP EPS and net income margin, with year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS. This strong performance was fueled by higher revenue growth rates in both segments as well as disciplined cost control. Focusing in on capital deployment, we have returned record amounts of capital back to shareholders year-to-date, repurchasing $653 million of our shares, representing more than 100% of free cash flow. In total, we have retired approximately 4% of our shares in FY25 while maintaining a net leverage ratio at the low-end of our 1.0-1.5x target range. With our balance sheet in excellent shape and our profitability improving, we are executing well against our long-term growth, margin and capital allocation targets." Financial Outlook3 The Company is raising its adjusted EPS range for fiscal 2025 to $6.00-6.10, narrowing its fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted net revenue to grow approximately 5.5% over fiscal 2024, narrowing its fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 13.9% and continues to expect reported free cash flow (FCF) conversion to exceed 100% of net income.

1All data reflects continuing operations only. 2See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics, and GAAP Reconciliations at the end of the press release for additional detail. 3Reconciliation of fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS and expectations for adjusted net revenue growth and reported FCF conversion to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict with sufficient certainty all the components required to provide such reconciliation, including with respect to the costs and charges relating to transaction expenses, restructuring and integration to be incurred in fiscal 2025.

Third Quarter Review (in thousands, except per-share data)



Fiscal Q3 2025 Fiscal Q3 2024 Change Revenue $3,031,768 $2,883,384 $148,384 Adjusted Net Revenue1 $2,231,276 $2,084,902 $146,374 GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $181,234 $82,924 $98,310 GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS) from

Continuing Operations $1.56 $0.66 $0.90 Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations1 $194,833 $163,441 $31,392 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations1 $1.62 $1.30 $0.32 U.S. GAAP effective tax rate from Continuing

Operations 21.9 % 33.2 % (11.3) % Adjusted effective tax rate from Continuing

Operations1 24.8 % 24.3 % 0.5 %



1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" and the GAAP Reconciliation tables that follow for additional detail.

The Company's adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 exclude certain adjustments that are further described in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. For a reconciliation of Revenue to Adjusted Net Revenue, see "Segment Information" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," "target," "goal" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make concerning our expectations as to our future growth, prospects, financial outlook and business strategy, including our expectations for our fiscal year 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS, adjusted net revenue growth, and reported free cash flow conversion, as well as our expectations for our effective tax rates. Although such statements are based on management's current estimates and expectations, and/or currently available competitive, financial, and economic data, forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements as actual results may differ materially. We caution the reader that there are a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is contained, projected or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include:



general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets and stock market volatility, instability in the banking industry, labor shortages, or the impact of a possible recession or economic downturn or changes to monetary or fiscal policies or priorities in the U.S. and the other countries where we do business on our results, prospects and opportunities;

competition from existing and future competitors in our target markets, as well as the possible reduction in demand for certain of our product solutions and services, including delays in the timing of the award of projects or reduction in funding, or the abandonment of ongoing or anticipated projects due to the financial condition of our clients and suppliers or due to governmental budget constraints or changes to governmental budgetary priorities, or the inability of our clients to meet their payment obligations in a timely manner or at all;

our ability to fully execute on our corporate strategy, including the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures, and other strategic events resulting from evolving business strategies, including on our ability to maintain our culture and retain key personnel, customers or suppliers, or our ability to achieve the cost-savings and synergies contemplated by our recent acquisitions within the expected time frames or to achieve them fully and to successfully integrate acquired businesses while retaining key personnel, and our ability to invest in the tools needed to implement our strategy;

financial market risks that may affect us, including by affecting our access to capital, the cost of such capital and/or our funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans;

legislative changes, including potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the new tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations;

increased geopolitical uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and the escalating tensions in the Middle East, among others; and the impact of any pandemic, and any resulting economic downturn on our results, prospects and opportunities, measures or restrictions imposed by governments and health officials in response to the pandemic, as well as the inability of governments in certain of the countries in which we operate to effectively mitigate the financial or other impacts of any future pandemics or infectious disease outbreaks on their economies and workforces and our operations therein.

The foregoing factors and potential future developments are inherently uncertain, unpredictable and, in many cases, beyond our control. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular the discussions contained in our fiscal 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1 - Business, Item 1A - Risk Factors, Item 3 - Legal Proceedings, and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings and Item 1A - Risk Factors. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Unaudited June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Revenues $ 3,031,768

$ 2,883,384

$ 8,875,139

$ 8,540,791 Direct cost of contracts (2,273,358)

(2,162,442)

(6,657,118)

(6,443,156) Gross profit 758,410

720,942

2,218,021

2,097,635 Selling, general and administrative expenses (523,396)

(549,956)

(1,565,942)

(1,601,404) Operating Profit 235,014

170,986

652,079

496,231 Other Income (Expense):













Interest income 8,297

9,718

27,478

25,939 Interest expense (37,051)

(45,789)

(110,451)

(133,372) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

(20,510)

- Miscellaneous income (expense), net 38,844

1,550

(194,523)

(5,118) Total other income (expense), net 10,090

(34,521)

(298,006)

(112,551) Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes 245,104

136,465

354,073

383,680 Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations (53,752)

(45,272)

(161,477)

(57,026) Net Earnings of the Group from Continuing Operations 191,352

91,193

192,596

326,654 Net (Loss) Earnings of the Group from Discontinued

Operations, net of tax (1,629)

67,703

(8,180)

187,232 Net Earnings of the Group 189,723

158,896

184,416

513,886 Net (Earnings) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling

Interests from Continuing Operations (4,442)

(4,858)

1,209

(13,037) Net Earnings Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling

Interests (5,676)

(3,411)

(18,539)

(10,112) Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing

Operations 181,234

82,924

175,266

303,505 Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

from Discontinued Operations -

(3,693)

-

(10,080) Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from

Discontinued Operations (1,629)

64,010

(8,180)

177,152 Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs $ 179,605

$ 146,934

$ 167,086

$ 480,657 Net Earnings Per Share:













Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per

Share $ 1.56

$ 0.66

$ 1.54

$ 2.43 Basic Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued

Operations Per Share $ (0.01)

$ 0.51

$ (0.07)

$ 1.41 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.55

$ 1.17

$ 1.47

$ 3.84















Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per

Share $ 1.56

$ 0.66

$ 1.53

$ 2.42 Diluted Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued

Operations Per Share $ (0.01)

$ 0.51

$ (0.07)

$ 1.40 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.55

$ 1.17

$ 1.46

$ 3.82

Segment Information (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Unaudited June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Revenues from External Customers:













Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities (1) $ 2,699,062

$ 2,595,113

$ 7,928,023

$ 7,652,552 PA Consulting 332,706

288,271

947,116

888,239 Total Revenue $ 3,031,768

$ 2,883,384

$ 8,875,139

$ 8,540,791















Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities Pass

Through Revenue (800,492)

(798,482)

(2,422,420)

(2,400,420) Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities Adjusted

Net Revenue 1,898,570

1,796,631

5,505,603

5,252,132 Total Adjusted Net Revenue $ 2,231,276

$ 2,084,902

$ 6,452,719

$ 6,140,371



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Segment Operating Profit:













Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities (1) $ 235,975

$ 208,171

$ 649,514

$ 579,659 PA Consulting 72,418

62,889

206,502

177,513 Total Segment Operating Profit 308,393

271,060

856,016

757,172 Restructuring, Transaction and Other

Charges (2) (34,134)

(61,762)

(87,991)

(147,223) Amortization of Intangible Assets (39,245)

(38,312)

(115,946)

(113,718) Total U.S. GAAP Operating Profit 235,014

170,986

652,079

496,231 Total Other Income (Expense), net (3) 10,090

(34,521)

(298,006)

(112,551) Earnings Before Taxes from Continuing

Operations $ 245,104

$ 136,465

$ 354,073

$ 383,680



(1) The nine months ended June 27, 2025 I&AF revenue and operating profit were impacted by a reserve in connection with an unfavorable interim ruling against a consolidated joint venture in which the Company holds a 50% interest, with the noncontrolling partner's share included in noncontrolling interests in the Consolidated Statements of Earnings for the respective period. (2) The three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024 included $22.0 million and $47.1 million, respectively, and $50.8 million and $120.3 million, respectively, in restructuring and other charges relating to the Separation Transaction (primarily professional services and employee separation costs), as well as certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements. The three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 included approximately $4.7 million and $20.9 million, respectively, in charges associated with the Company's TSA with Amentum. (3) The three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 included gains of $27.4 million and losses of $227.3 million, respectively, mainly related to mark-to-market adjustments and other related charges associated with our investment in Amentum stock in connection with the Separation Transaction, as well as $9.8 million and $31.5 million, respectively, in income associated with the Company's TSA with Amentum. The nine months ended June 27, 2025 included $20.5 million in discounts and expenses associated with the Equity-for-Debt Transaction.

Balance Sheets (in thousands):



June 27, 2025

September 27, 2024

Unaudited



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,293,307

$ 1,144,795 Receivables and contract assets 3,047,152

2,845,452 Prepaid expenses and other 130,224

155,865 Investment in equity securities -

749,468 Total current assets 4,470,683

4,895,580 Property, Equipment and Improvements, net 303,267

315,630 Other Noncurrent Assets:





Goodwill 4,820,173

4,788,181 Intangibles, net 771,141

874,894 Deferred income tax assets 277,944

195,406 Operating lease right-of-use assets 304,018

303,856 Miscellaneous 465,614

385,458 Total other noncurrent assets 6,638,890

6,547,795

$ 11,412,840

$ 11,759,005 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ -

$ 875,760 Accounts payable 1,125,307

1,029,140 Accrued liabilities 977,694

1,087,764 Operating lease liabilities 110,008

119,988 Contract liabilities 992,283

967,089 Total current liabilities 3,205,292

4,079,741 Long-term debt 2,508,692

1,348,594 Liabilities relating to defined benefit pension and retirement plans 266,664

298,221 Deferred income tax liabilities 150,917

116,655 Long-term operating lease liabilities 385,578

407,826 Other deferred liabilities 156,095

120,483 Total other noncurrent liabilities 3,467,946

2,291,779 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable Noncontrolling interests 908,352

820,182 Stockholders' Equity:





Capital stock:





Preferred stock, $1 par value, authorized - 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

- none -

- Common stock, $1 par value, authorized - 240,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding - 119,704,769 shares and 124,253,511 shares as of June 27, 2025 and

September 27, 2024, respectively 119,705

124,084 Additional paid-in capital 2,699,770

2,758,064 Retained earnings 1,660,186

2,366,769 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (657,640)

(699,450) Total Jacobs stockholders' equity 3,822,021

4,549,467 Noncontrolling interests 9,229

17,836 Total Group stockholders' equity 3,831,250

4,567,303

$ 11,412,840

$ 11,759,005

Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Unaudited June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings of the Group $ 189,723

$ 158,896

$ 184,416

$ 513,886 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows provided by operations:













Depreciation and amortization:













Property, equipment and improvements 21,077

24,448

62,038

74,171 Intangible assets 39,245

52,529

115,946

156,292 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

20,510

- (Gain) loss on investment in equity securities (27,372)

-

227,305

- Stock based compensation 13,079

18,994

47,421

54,170 Equity in earnings of operating ventures, net of return on capital distributions 321

(6,571)

(503)

(13,554) Loss (gain) on disposals of assets, net 119

(177)

(777)

1,033 Deferred income taxes (52,991)

(42,137)

(53,794)

(116,103) Changes in assets and liabilities:













Receivables and contract assets, net of contract liabilities (122,672)

41,772

(225,280)

23,440 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,410

33,601

16,168

54,512 Miscellaneous other assets 8,321

25,185

49,570

68,666 Accounts payable 129,710

102,456

96,323

117,220 Accrued liabilities 48,118

58,931

(228,933)

(107,709) Other deferred liabilities 2,619

11,170

10,192

22,243 Other, net 887

3,505

(16,983)

9,874 Net cash provided by operating activities 292,594

482,602

303,619

858,141 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Additions to property and equipment (22,052)

(37,664)

(49,655)

(82,772) Disposals of property and equipment and other assets 4

13

2,332

158 Capital contributions to equity investees, net of return of capital distributions -

-

932

1,660 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired -

-

-

(14,000) Net cash used for investing activities (22,048)

(37,651)

(46,391)

(94,954) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Net (repayments) proceeds of borrowings (157,000)

(86,152)

589,420

(622) Debt issuance costs -

-

(92)

(1,606) Proceeds from issuances of common stock 8,281

12,754

25,467

35,414 Common stock repurchases (100,845)

(150,919)

(653,247)

(346,382) Taxes paid on vested restricted stock (5,904)

(217)

(26,992)

(33,389) Cash dividends to shareholders (38,935)

(36,302)

(114,813)

(106,439) Net dividends associated with noncontrolling interests (3,994)

(3,267)

(7,440)

(17,516) Repurchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,406)

(17,428)

(8,472)

(41,788) Proceeds from issuances of redeemable noncontrolling interests -

19,761

-

19,761 Cash Impact from Distribution of SpinCo Business 70,000

-

70,000

- Net cash used for financing activities (232,803)

(261,770)

(126,169)

(492,567) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 52,763

(5,416)

17,990

12,215 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 90,506

177,765

149,049

282,835 Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the Beginning of the Period 1,205,474

1,034,515

1,146,931

929,445 Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the End of the Period $ 1,295,980

$ 1,212,280

$ 1,295,980

$ 1,212,280 Less Cash and Cash Equivalents included in Assets held for spin $ -

$ (195,915)

$ -

$ (195,915) Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash of Continuing Operations at

the End of the Period $ 1,295,980

$ 1,016,365

$ 1,295,980

$ 1,016,365

Backlog (in millions):



June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Infrastructure & Advanced Facilities $ 22,270

$ 19,489 PA Consulting 420

369 Total $ 22,690

$ 19,858

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics:

In this press release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These non-GAAP measures are described below.

As a result of the spin-off of the SpinCo Business and merger of the SpinCo Business with Amentum Parent Holdings LLC to form an independent, publicly traded company, Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMTM ) (the "Separation Transaction"), substantially all CMS and C&I (the "SpinCo Business") related assets and liabilities were separated on September 27, 2024. As such, the financial results of the SpinCo Business are reflected as discontinued operations for all periods presented and therefore excluded from the non-GAAP measures described below.

Adjusted net revenue is calculated by adjusting revenue from continuing operations to exclude amounts we bill to clients on projects where we are procuring subcontract labor or third-party materials and equipment on behalf of the client (referred to as "pass throughs"). These amounts are considered pass throughs because we receive no or only a minimal mark-up associated with the billed amounts. In 2023, we amended our name and convention for revenue, excluding pass-through costs from "net revenue" to "adjusted net revenue." This name change is intended to make the non-GAAP nature of this measure more prominent and does not impact measurement. We sometimes refer to our GAAP revenue as "gross revenue."

Jacobs adjusted operating profit, adjusted earnings from continuing operations before taxes, adjusted income tax expenses from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated by:

1. Excluding items collectively referred to as Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges, which include:

a. costs and other charges associated with our Focus 2023 Transformation initiatives, including activities associated with the re-scaling and repurposing of physical office space, employee separations, contractual termination fees and related expenses, referred to as "Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate rescaling efforts";

b. transaction costs and other charges incurred in connection with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments and divestitures, including advisor fees, change in control payments, and the impact of the quarterly adjustment to the estimated performance based payout of contingent consideration to certain sellers in connection with certain acquisitions and similar transaction costs and expenses (collectively referred to as "Transaction Costs");

c. recoveries, costs and other charges associated with (i) restructuring activities, (ii) cost reduction initiatives implemented in connection with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments and divestitures, including the separation of the CMS/C&I business, such as advisor fees, involuntary terminations and related costs, costs associated with co-locating offices of acquired companies, separating physical locations of continuing operations, professional services and other personnel costs, (iii) involuntary termination programs and other related separations impacting management and employees, including related transition costs, and (iv) certain legal costs and expenses to the extent related to (i) - (iii) or determined to not be related to continuing operations (clauses (i) – (iv) collectively referred to as "Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges").



2. Excluding items collectively referred to as "Other adjustments", which include:

a. intangible assets amortization and impairment charges;

b. impact of certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment;

c. impacts related to tax rate increases in the UK in a prior period;

d. revenue under the Company's transition services agreement (TSA) included in other income for U.S. GAAP reporting purposes, and any SG&A costs associated with the provision of such services;

e. pretax mark-to-market and other related gains or losses associated with the Company's investment in Amentum stock recorded in connection with the Separation Transaction;

f. discounts and expenses related to the one-time exchange of the Company's investment in Amentum shares for a portion of the Company's outstanding term loans, which term loans were canceled; and

g. impacts resulting from the EPS numerator adjustment relating to the redeemable noncontrolling interests preference share repurchase and reissuance activities.

We eliminate the impact of "Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges" because we do not consider these to be indicative of ongoing operating performance. Actions taken by the Company to enhance efficiencies are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period. The Company's management believes the exclusion of the amounts relating to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.

Adjustments to derive adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated on an after-tax basis.

Free cash flow (FCF) is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations as reported on the statement of cash flows less additions to property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding income tax expense, depreciation expense and adjusted interest expense to, and deducting interest income from, adjusted net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations.

I&AF Operating Margin is a ratio of I&AF operating profit for the segment to the segment's adjusted net revenue. For a reconciliation of revenue to adjusted net revenue, see "Segment Information".

Jacobs Adjusted Operating Margin is a ratio of adjusted operating profit for the Company to the Company's adjusted net revenue. For a reconciliation of revenue to adjusted net revenue, see "Segment Information".

We believe that the measures listed above are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by excluding or adding back the effects of the items described above and below, the inclusion or exclusion of which can obscure underlying trends. Additionally, management uses such measures in its own evaluation of the Company's performance, particularly when comparing performance to past periods, and believes these measures are useful for investors because they facilitate a comparison of our financial results from period to period.

This press release also contains certain financial and operating metrics which management believes are useful in evaluating the Company's performance. Backlog represents revenue or gross profit, as applicable, we expect to realize for work to be completed by our consolidated subsidiaries and our proportionate share of work to be performed by unconsolidated joint ventures. Gross margin in backlog refers to the ratio of gross profit in backlog to gross revenue in backlog. For more information on how we determine our backlog, see our Backlog Information in our most recent annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to a ratio of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net revenue. Cash conversion refers to a ratio of cash flow from operations to GAAP net earnings from continuing operations. Reported FCF conversion refers to a ratio of FCF to GAAP net earnings from continuing operations. Book-to-bill ratio is an operational measure representing the ratio of change in backlog since the prior reporting period plus reported revenue for the reporting period to the reported revenues for the same period. We regularly monitor these operating metrics to evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, and make strategic decisions.

The Company provides non-GAAP measures to supplement U.S. GAAP measures, as they provide additional insight into the Company's financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of the Company to those used by our peer companies.

The following tables reconcile the components and values of U.S. GAAP earnings from continuing operations before taxes, income taxes from continuing operations, net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations, Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share (which we refer to as EPS from continuing operations), to the corresponding "adjusted" amount, net cash provided by operating activities to reported free cash flow and revenue to adjusted net revenue. For the comparable period presented below, such adjustments consist of amounts incurred in connection with the items described above. Amounts are shown in thousands, except for per-share data (note: earnings per share amounts may not total due to rounding).

Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes to Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations

Attributable to Jacobs Before Taxes (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Earnings from Continuing Operations Before

Taxes $ 245,104

$ 136,465

$ 354,073

$ 383,680 Restructuring, Transaction and Other

Charges (1):













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts -

10

-

59 Transaction costs 419

3,071

(1,283)

8,014 Restructuring, integration, separation and

other charges 22,254

53,961

47,657

127,628 Other Adjustments (2):













Transition Services Agreement, net (5,099)

-

(10,568)

- Amortization of intangibles 39,245

38,312

115,946

113,718 Mark-to-market and other related (gains)

losses on investment in Amentum stock (27,372)

-

227,305

- Other 6,776

4,718

42,238

11,523 Adjusted Earnings from Continuing

Operations Before Taxes $ 281,327

$ 236,537

$ 775,368

$ 644,622 Adjusted Earnings Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing

Operations (16,809)

(15,539)

(37,343)

(43,659) Adj. Earnings from Continuing Operations

attributable to Jacobs before Taxes $ 264,518

$ 220,998

$ 738,025

$ 600,963



(1) Includes pre-tax charges primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024, as well as charges associated with various transaction costs and activity associated with Company's restructuring and integration programs. Includes real estate impairments charges associated with the Company's Focus 2023 Transformation program for the three and nine months ended June 28, 2024. (2) Includes pre-tax charges relating to amortization of intangible assets and the impact of certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024. The three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 also includes pretax mark-to-market gains and losses associated with our investment in Amentum stock in connection with the Separation Transaction and the removal of income under the Company's TSA with Amentum in connection with the Separation Transaction. The nine months ended June 27, 2025 includes discounts and expenses associated with the Company's non-cash equity for debt exchange transacted on March 13, 2025.

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income Tax Expense from Continuing

Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Income Tax Expense from Continuing

Operations $ (53,752)

$ (45,272)

$ (161,477)

$ (57,026) Tax Effects of Restructuring, Transaction

and Other Charges (1):













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts -

(3)

-

(15) Transaction costs (107)

(550)

425

(1,254) Restructuring, integration, separation and

other charges (7,070)

(2,059)

(13,469)

(19,344) Tax Effects of Other Adjustments (2):













Transition Services Agreement, net 1,301

-

2,695

- Amortization of intangibles (10,034)

(9,671)

(29,657)

(28,711) Other (23)

(2)

(364)

(15) Adjusted Income Tax Expense from

Continuing Operations $ (69,685)

$ (57,557)

$ (201,847)

$ (106,365) Adjusted effective tax rate from Continuing

Operations 24.8 %

24.3 %

26.0 %

16.5 %



(1) Includes income tax impacts on restructuring activities primarily relating to the Separation Transaction as well as charges associated with various transaction costs and activity associated with Company's restructuring and integration programs for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024. Includes income tax impacts on real estate impairments associated with the Company's Focus 2023 Transformation program for the three and nine months ended June 28, 2024. (2) Includes income tax impacts on amortization of intangible assets as well as certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024. The three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 includes income tax impacts on the removal of income under the Company's TSA with Amentum in connection with the Separation Transaction. The nine months ended June 27, 2025 includes income tax impacts on the removal of discounts and expenses associated with the Company's non-cash equity for debt exchange transacted on March 13, 2025.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable

to Jacobs from Continuing Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from

Continuing Operations $ 181,234

$ 82,924

$ 175,266

$ 303,505 After-tax effects of Restructuring,

Transaction and Other Charges (1):













Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate

rescaling efforts -

8

-

45 Transaction costs 312

2,218

(963)

5,761 Restructuring, integration, separation and

other charges 15,184

50,952

34,112

106,078 After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):













Transition Services Agreement, net (3,798)

-

(7,873)

- Amortization of intangibles 24,483

24,046

72,507

71,161 Mark-to-market and other related (gains)

losses on investment in Amentum stock (27,372)

-

227,305

- Other 4,790

3,293

35,824

8,048 Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to

Jacobs from Continuing Operations $ 194,833

$ 163,441

$ 536,178

$ 494,598



(1) Includes after-tax charges primarily relating to the Separation Transaction and activity associated with Company's restructuring and integration programs for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024. Includes non-cash real estate impairment charges associated with the Company's Focus 2023 Transformation program and charges associated with various transaction costs for the three and nine months ended June 28, 2024. (2) Includes after-tax and noncontrolling interest charges from amortization of intangible assets and certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024. The three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 includes mark-to-market gains and losses associated with our investment in Amentum stock in connection with the Separation Transaction and the after-tax removal of income under the Company's TSA with Amentum in connection with the Separation Transaction. The nine months ended June 27, 2025 includes after-tax discounts and expenses associated with the Company's non-cash equity for debt exchange transacted on March 13, 2025.

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from

Continuing Operations Per Share (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing

Operations Per Share $ 1.56

$ 0.66

$ 1.53

$ 2.42 After-tax effects of Restructuring,

Transaction and Other Charges (1):













Transaction costs -

0.02

(0.01)

0.05 Restructuring, integration, separation and

other charges 0.13

0.41

0.28

0.84 After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):













Transition Services Agreement, net (0.03)

-

(0.06)

- Amortization of intangibles 0.20

0.19

0.59

0.56 Mark-to-market and other related (gains)

losses on investment in Amentum stock (0.23)

-

1.85

- Other (0.01)

0.03

0.19

0.05 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from

Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.62

$ 1.30

$ 4.37

$ 3.92



(1) Includes per-share impacts from charges primarily relating to the Separation Transaction and activity associated with Company's restructuring and integration programs for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024. (2) Includes per-share impacts from the amortization of intangible assets and certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements for the three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 and June 28, 2024, along with discounts and expenses associated with the Company's non-cash debt for equity exchange transacted on March 13, 2025 for the nine months ended June 27, 2025. The three and nine months ended June 27, 2025 includes the per-share impacts from mark-to-market gains and losses associated with our investment in Amentum stock and other related adjustments in connection with the Separation Transaction and the removal of income under the Company's TSA with Amentum in connection with the Separation Transaction.

Reconciliation of Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Earnings

Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Earnings Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interests from

Continuing Operations $ (10,118)

$ (8,269)

$ (17,330)

$ (23,149) Restructuring, Transaction and

Other Charges (1):













Transaction costs -

(303)

(105)

(999) Restructuring, integration and

separation charges -

(950)

(76)

(2,206) Other Adjustments (2):













Amortization of intangibles (4,728)

(4,594)

(13,782)

(13,846) Other (1,963)

(1,423)

(6,050)

(3,459) Adjusted Earnings Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interests from

Continuing Operations $ (16,809)

$ (15,539)

$ (37,343)

$ (43,659)



(1) Includes noncontrolling interests amounts related to various transaction costs as well as activity associated with Company's restructuring and integration programs. (2) Includes noncontrolling interests impacts from the amortization of intangible assets and certain subsidiary level compensation based agreements.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from

Continuing Operations $ 181,234

$ 82,924

$ 175,266

$ 303,505 After-tax effects of Restructuring,

Transaction and Other Charges 15,496

53,178

33,149

111,884 After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (1,897)

27,339

327,763

79,209 Adj. Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs

from Continuing Operations 194,833

163,441

536,178

494,598 Adj. Income Tax Expense from Continuing

Operations 69,685

57,557

201,847

106,365 Adj. Earnings from Continuing Operations

attributable to Jacobs before Taxes 264,518

220,998

738,025

600,963 Depreciation expense 21,077

20,002

62,038

61,934 Interest income (8,297)

(9,718)

(27,478)

(25,939) Interest expense 37,051

45,789

110,451

133,372 Adjusted EBITDA $ 314,349

$ 277,071

$ 883,036

$ 770,330 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1 %

13.3 %

13.7 %

12.5 %



Certain amounts may not agree to other non-GAAP schedules due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 292,594

$ 482,602

$ 303,619

$ 858,141 Additions to property and equipment (22,052)

(37,664)

(49,655)

(82,772) Free cash flow $ 270,542

$ 444,938

$ 253,964

$ 775,369















Net cash used for investing activities $ (22,048)

$ (37,651)

$ (46,391)

$ (94,954) Net cash used for financing activities $ (232,803)

$ (261,770)

$ (126,169)

$ (492,567)

Earnings Per Share:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Unaudited June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Numerator for Basic and Diluted EPS:













Net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing

operations $ 181,234

$ 82,924

$ 175,266

$ 303,505 Preferred Redeemable Noncontrolling interests

redemption value adjustment 6,605

(20)

12,417

1,746 Net earnings from continuing operations allocated

to common stock for EPS calculation $ 187,839

$ 82,904

$ 187,683

$ 305,251















Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations

allocated to common stock for EPS calculation $ (1,629)

$ 64,010

$ (8,180)

$ 177,152















Net earnings allocated to common stock for EPS

calculation $ 186,210

$ 146,914

$ 179,503

$ 482,403















Denominator for Basic and Diluted EPS:





























Shares used for calculating basic EPS attributable to

common stock 120,084

125,163

122,132

125,660















Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock compensation plans 407

453

450

553 Shares used for calculating diluted EPS attributable

to common stock 120,491

125,616

122,582

126,213















Net Earnings Per Share:













Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per

Share $ 1.56

$ 0.66

$ 1.54

$ 2.43 Basic Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued

Operations Per Share $ (0.01)

$ 0.51

$ (0.07)

$ 1.41 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.55

$ 1.17

$ 1.47

$ 3.84 Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

Per Share $ 1.56

$ 0.66

$ 1.53

$ 2.42 Diluted Net (Loss) Earnings from Discontinued

Operations Per Share $ (0.01)

$ 0.51

$ (0.07)

$ 1.40 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.55

$ 1.17

$ 1.46

$ 3.82















Note: Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.















For additional information contact:

Investors:

Bert Subin

[email protected]

Media:

Louise White

[email protected]

469-724-0810

SOURCE Jacobs

