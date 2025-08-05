KSP, Mclaren's Specialty Pharmacy, Recognized As A Leader In Performance Measurement For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a specialty pharmacy, KSP provides needed medications for patients with complex diseases or whose care requires high-cost treatments. Physicians utilize KSP to fill prescriptions to treat cancer, HIV, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, and more at an affordable cost to the patient through financial assistance programs. Being a Pioneer in Performance Measurement means KSP is going above mandatory reporting requirements, which helps to provide insights into leading-edge measurement concepts.

"The entire team at KSP does a tremendous job at ensuring a seamless continuum of care through each patient's therapy journey," said Stephen Kaurala, PharmD, MBA, BCOP, KSP pharmacy manager. "Our commitment to the patients we serve, wanting to make a difference while we help with their health care needs, drives us to perform above and beyond, and has led us to receive this honor for three years in a row."

This award recognizes KSP as a leader among the Specialty Pharmacies within the URAC's LPM programs. When evaluating specialty pharmacies, the URAC's Quality, Research, and Measurement Team considered data submitted in 2024, which was collected between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Along with the data, specialty pharmacies must meet specific criteria, including holding a current and full URAC accreditation status, submitting measures on time for the reporting period, and participating in key activities beyond mandatory requirements.

"As McLaren's preferred specialty pharmacy, KSP fills the need for many patients throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Florida who need unique medications not found at their local pharmacy," said Surender Kanaparthi, R.Ph., MBA, DPLA, FACHE, chief pharmacy officer of the Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "KSP staff have worked diligently to improve the health and well-being of the patients McLaren serves. I commend our team for their dedication to quality and service and exceeding what it means to be a Pioneer by URAC."

KSP achieved URAC Specialty Pharmacy reaccreditation in August 2023, after first receiving the achievement in 2020. The organization is evaluated for full accreditation based on risk management standards, operations and infrastructure, performance monitoring and improvement, consumer protection and empowerment, pharmacy operations, medication distribution, patient service and communication, patient management, and reporting performance measures to the URAC.

As an extension of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, part of McLaren Health Care, KSP has grown to assist with the specialty needs of Karmanos and McLaren patients in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Learn more about KSP at ksppharmacy .

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $7.3 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 12 hospitals in Michigan, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 640-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 732,838 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 113,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. Learn more at mclaren .

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos . Follow Karmanos on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute