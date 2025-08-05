Dana Incorporated Reports 2025 Strong Second-Quarter Financial Results Raises 2025 Full-Year Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Second Quarter Highlights



Sales of $1.9 billion from continuing operations; $662 million from discontinued operations

Income (loss) before taxes was $(24) million from continuing operations; $77 from discontinued operations

Adjusted EBITDA of $145 million from continuing operations; $111 from discontinued operations

Operating cash flow was $36 million*

Entered into definitive agreement to sell Off-Highway business

Announced $1 billion capital return authorization; increased expecting 2025 capital return to be approximately $600 million

Repurchased 14.6 million shares in Q2

Realized $59 million in cost savings in Q2; $110 million to date

Increased total cost savings to $310 million through 2026 Increased full-year guidance for sales by $250 million, adjusted EBITDA by $35 million, and adjusted free cash flow by $50 million* *Cash flow includes cash from both continuing and discontinued operations to align with deal structure MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN ) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025 reflecting the Off-Highway business as a discontinued operation for all periods. "In June, we announced a definitive agreement to sell our Off-Highway business, a key step in our strategy to become a more focused supplier to the light- and commercial-vehicle markets," said R. Bruce McDonald, chairman and chief executive officer. "This transaction significantly strengthens our balance sheet and enabled us to begin a $1 billion capital return program, including the repurchase of over $250 million in shares during the second quarter. We expect to return an additional $100 to $150 million to shareholders in the third quarter and approximately $600 million by the end of the year. Meanwhile, our expanded $310 million cost-savings initiative is progressing well, with nearly $60 million realized in the second quarter and $110 million to date-underpinning our commitment to deliver 10% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026." Sales for continuing operations in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $1.95 billion, compared with $2.05 billion in the same period of 2024. Loss before tax was $24 million compared with a loss of $53 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $145 million or 7.5 percent of sales, compared with $110 million or 5.4 percent of sales for the same period in 2024. The company's cost-savings program has mitigated the margin impact of lower volumes, tariffs, and cost inflation. Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2025 was $36 million, compared with $215 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted free cash flow was a use of $5 million, compared with $104 million in the second quarter of 2024. "Our accelerated cost-saving initiatives and efficiency improvements continue to mitigate the impact of tariffs and inflation," said Timothy Kraus, Dana's senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We are actively working with our customers to recover the majority of these costs within the year. Additionally, as previously noted, we are now reporting results and guidance only for continuing operations. Reflecting higher tariff recoveries, enhanced cost performance, and reduced working capital requirements, we are raising our full-year guidance for continuing operations." 2025 Financial Targets Revised for Discontinued Operations

Results for the Off-Highway business will be reported as discontinued operations. The current guidance targets below are for continuing operations for the full year 2025. The prior guidance method is illustrative, showing what updated guidance would have been prior to discontinued operation accounting.



Current Guidance Method Midpoint of Prior Method Sales $7.25 to $7.55 billion ~$9.9 billion Adjusted EBITDA $540 to $610 million ~$990 million Implied adjusted EBITDA margin 7.4% to 8.1% ~10.0% Operating cash flow $550 to $650 million ~$600 million Adjusted free cash flow $225 to $325 million ~$275 million

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.7 billion in 2024 with 28,000 people in 26 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2025 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2025" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2025

2024 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,335

$ 1,401 Commercial Vehicle

600

646 Total Sales

$ 1,935

$ 2,047









Adjusted EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 112

$ 90 Commercial Vehicle

47

39 Corporate expense and other items, net (14)

(21) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 145

$ 108

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2025

2024 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 2,548

$ 2,763 Commercial Vehicle

1,168

1,299 Total Sales

$ 3,716

$ 4,062









Adjusted EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 180

$ 168 Commercial Vehicle

88

72 Corporate expense and other items, net (32)

(45) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 236

$ 195

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes

to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2025

2024 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (24)

$ (53) Interest income

(4)

(1) Interest expense

44

40 Depreciation

88

91 Amortization

3

3 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

2

4 Restructuring charges, net

11

11 Stock compensation expense

10

8 Strategic transaction expenses

5

3 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

1 Loss on divestiture of ownership interests

7

- Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

-

1 Other items

3

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 145

$ 108

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes

to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2025

2024 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (55)

$ (129) Interest income

(6)

(4) Interest expense

83

78 Depreciation

170

171 Amortization

6

7 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

5

7 Restructuring charges, net

13

16 Stock compensation expense

23

13 Strategic transaction expenses

6

4 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(1)

1 Supplier capacity charge adjustment

(19)

- Loss on divestiture of ownership interests

7

- Loss on disposal group previously held for sale

-

30 Other items

4

1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 236

$ 195

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Earnings from Discontinued Operations before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2025

2024 Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes

$ 77

$ 120 Interest income

(1)

(1) Depreciation

12

16 Amortization

1

2 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

1

- Strategic transaction expenses

21

- Other items

-

(1) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 111

$ 136

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Earnings from Discontinued Operations before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2025

2024 Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes

$ 144

$ 231 Interest income

(2)

$ (2) Depreciation

26

36 Amortization

3

4 Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

1

- Restructuring charges, net

2

- Stock compensation expense

1

1 Strategic transaction expenses

34

- Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

-

5 Other items

(1)

(3) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 208

$ 272

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

