Electronics And Apparel: A Growing Market For Anti-Static Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Static electricity can damage electronics and cause hazards in certain environments. The anti-static market is growing, driven by electronics expansion and safety awareness. Workwear, especially in electronics, is the largest segment. Asia, particularly China and India, sees strong growth in anti-static solutions.

Everyday electric shocks from static electricity are a common occurrence and generally pose little risk to the human body. However, static electricity is a critical issue in the electronics industry, where it can damage electronic devices. Also, a sudden discharge of static electricity can cause fires or explosions in some environments. In workplaces, people are the greatest source of static charge and therefore anti-static measures such as protective clothing are required in these environments.

Significantly, workwear is the largest market for anti-static apparel, and the largest consumer within this market is the electronics and computer industry. The market for anti-static products - including fibres, yarns, fabrics and apparel, among others - is highly specialised but few companies specialise solely in these products. More commonly, fabric or apparel firms which target the workwear or protective wear market include one or more anti-static products in their ranges.

Anti-static capabilities also feature in many flame resistant fabrics. Common conductive elements used in anti-static fabrics include carbon, copper, graphene, metallic salts, silver or stainless steel, and the choice of conductive product will depend partly on the end use and the required level of protection.

Looking ahead, the market for anti-static products is set to grow significantly for a number of reasons, including: the ever increasing expansion of electronics in consumer products; miniaturisation of electronic components, which are more susceptible to static charge; growing awareness of workplace safety; and strong growth in certain end-use markets, including the automotive industry and packaging.

Geographically, strong growth is forecast for Asia - and for China and India in particular - as a result of strong growth in manufacturing activity and rapid expansion of the electronics industry in the region.

Companies Featured



Nanotex

OCSiAl

Noble Biomaterials

R.Stat

Burlington Fabrics

Carrington Textiles

DuPont

K&K

Klopman TenCate Protective Fabrics



Key Topics Covered:

THE NEED FOR ANTI-STATIC PROTECTION

IMPARTING ANTI-STATIC PROPERTIES TO FABRICS



Conductive fibres Anti-static treatments

ANTI-STATIC APPAREL

End-use applications

MARKETS FOR ANTI-STATIC PRODUCTS



General trends in the market for anti-static products

End-use markets

Geographical markets Prospects for growth in markets for anti-static products

ANTI-STATIC SAFETY REGULATIONS



Europe



EN 1149



DIN 54345-1

BS 6524

USA



ANSI/ESD STM 2.1 and IEC 61340-4-9 AATCC TM076

