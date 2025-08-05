Electronics And Apparel: A Growing Market For Anti-Static Innovation
Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Static Technologies For Performance Apparel: Opportunities In A Fast Growing Market" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Everyday electric shocks from static electricity are a common occurrence and generally pose little risk to the human body. However, static electricity is a critical issue in the electronics industry, where it can damage electronic devices. Also, a sudden discharge of static electricity can cause fires or explosions in some environments. In workplaces, people are the greatest source of static charge and therefore anti-static measures such as protective clothing are required in these environments.
Significantly, workwear is the largest market for anti-static apparel, and the largest consumer within this market is the electronics and computer industry. The market for anti-static products - including fibres, yarns, fabrics and apparel, among others - is highly specialised but few companies specialise solely in these products. More commonly, fabric or apparel firms which target the workwear or protective wear market include one or more anti-static products in their ranges.
Anti-static capabilities also feature in many flame resistant fabrics. Common conductive elements used in anti-static fabrics include carbon, copper, graphene, metallic salts, silver or stainless steel, and the choice of conductive product will depend partly on the end use and the required level of protection.
Looking ahead, the market for anti-static products is set to grow significantly for a number of reasons, including: the ever increasing expansion of electronics in consumer products; miniaturisation of electronic components, which are more susceptible to static charge; growing awareness of workplace safety; and strong growth in certain end-use markets, including the automotive industry and packaging.
Geographically, strong growth is forecast for Asia - and for China and India in particular - as a result of strong growth in manufacturing activity and rapid expansion of the electronics industry in the region.
Companies Featured
- Nanotex OCSiAl Noble Biomaterials R.Stat Burlington Fabrics Carrington Textiles DuPont K&K Klopman TenCate Protective Fabrics
Key Topics Covered:
THE NEED FOR ANTI-STATIC PROTECTION
IMPARTING ANTI-STATIC PROPERTIES TO FABRICS
- Conductive fibres Anti-static treatments
ANTI-STATIC APPAREL
- End-use applications
MARKETS FOR ANTI-STATIC PRODUCTS
- General trends in the market for anti-static products End-use markets Geographical markets Prospects for growth in markets for anti-static products
ANTI-STATIC SAFETY REGULATIONS
- Europe
- EN 1149 DIN 54345-1 BS 6524
- ANSI/ESD STM 2.1 and IEC 61340-4-9 AATCC TM076
SELECTED PRODUCERS OF ANTI-STATIC PRODUCTS
- Selected producers of anti-static additives, agents and treatments
- Nanotex OCSiAl
- Noble Biomaterials R.Stat
- Burlington Fabrics Carrington Textiles DuPont K&K Klopman TenCate Protective Fabrics
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Succinct, The First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches On Mainnet
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment