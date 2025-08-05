Pet Valu Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|26 weeks
|26 weeks
|Revenue:
|Retail sales
|$
|101,747
|$
|100,157
|$
|201,468
|$
|200,466
|Franchise and other revenues
|178,900
|165,071
|358,266
|325,548
|Total revenue
|280,647
|265,228
|559,734
|526,014
|Cost of sales
|187,005
|177,535
|374,037
|350,970
|Gross profit
|93,642
|87,693
|185,697
|175,044
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|56,894
|53,897
|111,577
|107,949
|Total operating income
|36,748
|33,796
|74,120
|67,095
|Interest expenses, net
|7,447
|8,670
|14,579
|17,225
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(634
|)
|274
|(395
|)
|671
|Income before income taxes
|29,935
|24,852
|59,936
|49,199
|Income tax expense
|8,125
|7,013
|16,364
|13,842
|Net income
|21,810
|17,839
|43,572
|35,357
| Basic net income per share attributable to the common
shareholders
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.49
|Diluted net income per share attributable to the common shareholders
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.49
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|26 weeks
|26 weeks
|Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income
|$
|21,810
|$
|17,839
|$
|43,572
|$
|35,357
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,658
|16,479
|34,913
|32,598
|Interest expenses, net
|7,447
|8,670
|14,579
|17,225
|Income tax expense
|8,125
|7,013
|16,364
|13,842
|EBITDA
|55,040
|50,001
|109,428
|99,022
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|Transformation costs(1)
|1,266
|5,345
|2,701
|8,982
|Other professional fees(2)
|405
|302
|423
|758
|Share-based compensation(3)
|4,098
|1,809
|6,756
|4,878
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange(4)
|(634
|)
|274
|(395
|)
|671
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|60,175
|$
|57,731
|$
|118,913
|$
|114,311
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|21.4
|%
|21.8
|%
|21.2
|%
|21.7
|%
Notes:
|(1
|)
|Represents discrete, project-based implementation costs associated with new information technology systems and discrete Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") arrangements for transformational initiatives supporting e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities, customer relationship management and other key processes (Q2 2025 – $0.2 million, Q2 2024 – $2.3 million, YTD 2025 – $0.5 million, and YTD 2024 – $4.5 million). Also, represents expenses associated with supply chain and merchandise transformation initiatives, such as duplicative warehousing and distribution costs, implementation costs associated with new information technology systems and other transition costs incurred during the transition to a new distribution centre (Q2 2025 – $1.1 million, Q2 2024 – $2.8 million, YTD 2025 – $2.2 million, and YTD 2024 – $4.3 million). Additionally, transformation costs include $0.2 million of expenses related to other transformation initiatives for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024, respectively. The expenses included in cost of sales in Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 were $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively (Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 – $1.4 million and $2.1 million, respectively). The expenses included in selling, general, and administrative expenses in Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 were $1.0 million and $2.1 million, respectively (Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 – $3.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively).
|(2
|)
|Represents professional fees primarily incurred with respect to: (i) the secondary offering of the Company's common shares completed on May 16, 2025 and the exercise in full of the over-allotment option in connection with the secondary offering completed on May 21, 2025 (collectively the“May 2025 Secondary Offering”), and (ii) the Canada Revenue Agency's ("CRA") examination of the Company's Canadian tax filings discussed in the "Income Taxes" section of the Company's MD&A for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.
|(3
|)
|Represents share-based compensation in respect of our amended and restated share option plan, long-term incentive plan, and deferred share unit plan.
|(4
|)
|Represents foreign exchange gains and losses.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|26 weeks
|26 weeks
|Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income:
|Net income
|$
|21,810
|$
|17,839
|$
|43,572
|$
|35,357
|Adjustments to net income:
|Transformation costs(1)
|1,920
|7,982
|3,563
|14,270
|Other professional fees(2)
|405
|302
|423
|758
|Share-based compensation(3)
|4,098
|1,809
|6,756
|4,878
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange(4)
|(634
|)
|274
|(395
|)
|671
|Tax effect of adjustments to net income
|(1,391
|)
|(2,325
|)
|(2,357
|)
|(4,719
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|26,208
|$
|25,881
|$
|51,562
|$
|51,215
|Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of revenue
|9.3
|%
|9.8
|%
|9.2
|%
|9.7
|%
|Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.71
Notes:
|(1
|)
|Represents discrete, project-based implementation costs associated with new information technology systems and discrete SaaS arrangements for transformational initiatives supporting e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities, customer relationship management and other key processes (Q2 2025 – $0.2 million, Q2 2024 – $2.3 million, YTD 2025 – $0.5 million, and YTD 2024 – $4.5 million). Also, represents expenses associated with supply chain and merchandise transformation initiatives (Q2 2025 – $1.7 million, Q2 2024 – $5.4 million, YTD 2025 – $3.1 million, and YTD 2024 – $9.6 million), such as duplicative warehousing and distribution costs, implementation costs associated with new information technology systems, and other transition costs incurred during the transition to a new distribution centre including duplicative depreciation expense on property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and interest expense on lease liabilities. Additionally, transformation costs include $0.2 million of expenses related to other transformation initiatives for Q2 2024 and YTD 2024, respectively. The expenses included in cost of sales in Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 were $0.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively (Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 – $3.0 million and $5.4 million, respectively). The expenses included in selling, general, and administrative expenses in Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 were $1.0 million and $2.1 million, respectively (Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 – $3.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively). The interest expense on the lease liability in Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 was $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively (Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 – $1.0 million and $2.0 million, respectivley).
|(2
|)
|Represents professional fees primarily incurred with respect to: (i) the May 2025 Secondary Offering, and (ii) the CRA's examination of the Company's Canadian tax filings discussed in the "Income Taxes" section of the Company's MD&A for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.
|(3
|)
|Represents share-based compensation in respect of our amended and restated share option plan, long-term incentive plan, and deferred share unit plan.
|(4
|)
|Represents foreign exchange gains and losses.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|26 weeks
|26 weeks
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities:
|Net income for the period
|$
|21,810
|$
|17,839
|$
|43,572
|$
|35,357
|Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,658
|16,479
|34,913
|32,598
|Deferred franchise fees
|(45
|)
|61
|(186
|)
|(93
|)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
|15
|(1,283
|)
|(55
|)
|(1,610
|)
|Loss on sale of right-of-use assets
|16
|150
|41
|148
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(634
|)
|274
|(395
|)
|671
|Share-based compensation expense
|4,098
|1,809
|6,756
|4,878
|Interest expenses, net
|7,447
|8,670
|14,579
|17,225
|Income tax expense
|8,125
|7,013
|16,364
|13,842
|Income taxes paid
|(6,216
|)
|(8,910
|)
|(16,021
|)
|(16,000
|)
|Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
|Accounts receivable
|913
|562
|5,715
|(2,494
|)
|Inventories
|(6,340
|)
|(3,648
|)
|(15,358
|)
|(11,355
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(1,902
|)
|(10,834
|)
|(2,144
|)
|(2,132
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|7,580
|3,574
|1,357
|5,605
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|52,525
|31,756
|89,138
|76,640
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of share options
|541
|819
|3,284
|819
|Shares repurchased for cancellation
|(65,482
|)
|-
|(78,015
|)
|-
|Dividends paid on common shares
|(16,646
|)
|(15,731
|)
|(16,646
|)
|(15,731
|)
|Repayment of Term Facility
|-
|(4,438
|)
|-
|(8,875
|)
|Net drawings on Revolving Facility
|32,000
|-
|32,000
|-
|Interest paid on long-term debt
|(3,573
|)
|(5,484
|)
|(7,262
|)
|(11,312
|)
|Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
|(17,714
|)
|(15,944
|)
|(34,871
|)
|(31,567
|)
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|(5,958
|)
|(5,857
|)
|(11,859
|)
|(11,629
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(76,832
|)
|(46,635
|)
|(113,369
|)
|(78,295
|)
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,947
|)
|(14,168
|)
|(22,953
|)
|(26,478
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(414
|)
|(536
|)
|(753
|)
|(1,264
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
|66
|2,230
|676
|3,256
|Right-of-use asset initial direct costs
|(368
|)
|(354
|)
|(767
|)
|(944
|)
|Tenant allowances
|387
|19
|950
|869
|Notes receivable
|151
|194
|258
|351
|Lease receivables
|9,913
|8,548
|19,573
|16,939
|Interest received on lease receivables and other
|2,782
|2,983
|5,702
|5,990
|Repurchase of franchises
|(2,124
|)
|(971
|)
|(2,387
|)
|(971
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(1,554
|)
|(2,055
|)
|299
|(2,252
|)
|Effect of exchange rate on cash
|350
|(129
|)
|167
|(450
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|(25,511
|)
|(17,063
|)
|(23,765
|)
|(4,357
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|36,887
|41,150
|35,141
|28,444
|Cash, end of period
|$
|11,376
|$
|24,087
|$
|11,376
|$
|24,087
Free Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Quarters Ended
|Year to Date Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|13 weeks
|13 weeks
|26 weeks
|26 weeks
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|52,525
|$
|31,756
|$
|89,138
|$
|76,640
|Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(1,554
|)
|(2,055
|)
|299
|(2,252
|)
|Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
|(17,714
|)
|(15,944
|)
|(34,871
|)
|(31,567
|)
|Interest paid on lease liabilities
|(5,958
|)
|(5,857
|)
|(11,859
|)
|(11,629
|)
|Notes receivable
|(151
|)
|(194
|)
|(258
|)
|(351
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|27,148
|$
|7,706
|$
|42,449
|$
|30,841
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
| As at June 28,
2025
| As at December 28,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|11,376
|$
|35,141
|Accounts and other receivables
|28,909
|34,963
|Inventories, net
|140,595
|124,577
|Income taxes recoverable
|-
|905
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|12,729
|10,585
|Current portion of lease receivables
|41,105
|40,339
|Total current assets
|234,714
|246,510
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term lease receivables
|169,007
|170,052
|Right-of-use assets, net
|265,908
|242,796
|Property and equipment, net
|160,809
|151,462
|Intangible assets, net
|49,029
|50,248
|Goodwill
|99,720
|98,180
|Deferred tax assets
|7,818
|7,814
|Other assets
|3,731
|3,869
|Total non-current assets
|756,022
|724,421
|Total assets
|$
|990,736
|$
|970,931
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|102,309
|$
|105,757
|Provisions
|355
|355
|Income taxes payable
|659
|-
|Current portion of deferred franchise fees
|1,419
|1,427
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|79,252
|76,881
|Total current liabilities
|183,994
|184,420
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term deferred franchise fees
|4,374
|4,522
|Long-term lease liabilities
|419,116
|394,393
|Long-term debt
|310,494
|278,020
|Deferred tax liabilities
|7,555
|7,551
|Other liabilities
|3,858
|2,711
|Provisions
|3,842
|3,565
|Total non-current liabilities
|749,239
|690,762
|Total liabilities
|933,233
|875,182
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common shares
|314,497
|313,829
|Contributed surplus
|11,512
|10,376
|Deficit
|(268,365
|)
|(228,315
|)
|Currency translation reserve
|(141
|)
|(141
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|57,503
|95,749
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|990,736
|$
|970,931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Succinct, The First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches On Mainnet
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment