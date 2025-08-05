Dupont Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Net Sales of $3.3 billion increased 3%; organic sales increased 2% versus year-ago period

GAAP Income from continuing operations of $238 million; operating EBITDA of $859 million

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.54; adjusted EPS of $1.12

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $381 million; transaction- adjusted free cash flow of $433 million Full year 2025 guidance raised on stronger second quarter performance WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD ) announced its financial results(1) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. "We delivered another quarter of year-over-year organic sales growth and solid margin expansion in both the ElectronicsCo and IndustrialsCo segments, as well as 15 percent adjusted EPS growth," said Lori Koch, DuPont Chief Executive Officer. "Ongoing strength in electronics, healthcare and water end-markets, along with our team's focus on operational execution continued to drive strong earnings growth and cash conversion. As a result of our strong second quarter performance, we are raising our full year earnings guidance, which now incorporates the impact of tariffs." "We continue to advance our plans for the intended separation of QnityTM, our electronics business, including completing Board of Director appointments as well as assembling management teams for both companies. We remain on track for a November 1, 2025 spin-off date," Koch concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results(1) Dollars in millions, unless noted 2Q'25 2Q'24 Change vs. 2Q'24 Organic Sales (2) vs. 2Q'24 Net sales $3,257 $3,171 3 % 2 % GAAP Income from continuing operations $238 $176 35 %

Operating EBITDA(2) $859 $798 8 %

Operating EBITDA margin(2) % 26.4 % 25.2 % 120 bps

GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.54 $0.40 35 %

Adjusted EPS(2) $1.12 $0.97 15 %

Cash provided by operating activities – cont. ops. $381 $527 (28) %

Transaction-adjusted free cash flow(2) $433 $425 2 %



Net sales



Net sales increased 3% led by organic sales growth of 2% which consisted of a 4% increase in volume partially offset by a 2% decrease in price. Currency was a 1% benefit.

Higher volume was driven by continued strength in electronics, healthcare and water end- markets.

6% organic sales growth in ElectronicsCo; 1% organic sales growth in IndustrialsCo. 4% organic sales growth in Asia Pacific; 2% organic sales growth in EMEA; 1% organic sales growth in U.S. & Canada.

GAAP Income from continuing operations

GAAP Income/GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased as the benefit from higher segment earnings and the absence of both a loss on debt extinguishment and an income tax-related item incurred in the prior year was partially offset by separation transaction costs.

Operating EBITDA

Operating EBITDA increased on organic growth and productivity, partially offset by growth investments.

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS increased due to higher segment earnings and a lower tax rate.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations in the quarter of $381 million, capital expenditures of $116 million and separation transaction cost payments of $168 million resulted in transaction-adjusted free cash flow and related conversion of $433 million and 93%, respectively.

(1) Results and cash flows are presented on a continuing operations basis. See pages 6-7 for further information, including the basis of presentation included in this release. (2) Organic sales, operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS, transaction-adjusted free cash flow and transaction-adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures and only reflect continuing operations. See pages 6-7 for further discussion, including a definition of significant items. Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, including details of significant items on page 13-14 of this communication. (3) Effective in the first quarter of 2025, in light of the Intended Electronics Separation, the Company realigned its management and reporting structure which resulted in a change in reportable segments and lines of business (2025 Segment Realignment). Results for historical periods have been recast to conform to the new structure. Refer to page 5 for additional information.

Second Quarter 2025 Segment Highlights

ElectronicsCo(3) Dollars in millions, unless noted 2Q'25 2Q'24 Change vs. 2Q'24 Organic Sales(2) vs. 2Q'24 Net sales $1,170 $1,104 6 % 6 % Operating EBITDA $373 $328 14 %

Operating EBITDA margin % 31.9 % 29.7 % 220 bps



Net sales



Net sales and organic sales increased 6% as an 8% increase in volume was partially offset by a 2% decrease in price.



Semiconductor Technologies sales up mid-single digits on an organic basis on ongoing end-market demand strength, driven primarily by advanced nodes and AI technology applications. Interconnect Solutions sales up high-single digits on an organic basis reflecting continued demand strength from AI-driven technology ramps, and content and share gains.

Operating EBITDA



Operating EBITDA increased due primarily to organic growth and lower legal costs, partially offset by growth investments. Operating EBITDA margin of 31.9% increased 220 basis points.

IndustrialsCo(3) Dollars in millions, unless noted 2Q'25 2Q'24 Change vs. 2Q'24 Organic Sales(2) vs. 2Q'24 Net sales $2,087 $2,067 1 % 1 % Operating EBITDA $509 $495 3 %

Operating EBITDA margin % 24.4 % 23.9 % 50 bps



Net sales



Net sales and organic sales increased 1% as a 2% increase in volume was partially offset by a 1% decrease in price.



Healthcare & Water Technologies sales up high-single digits on an organic basis with strong growth in both businesses. Diversified Industrials sales down low-single digits on an organic basis driven primarily by softness in construction markets.

Operating EBITDA



Operating EBITDA increased on organic growth and productivity. Operating EBITDA margin of 24.4% increased 50 basis points.

Financial Outlook

Dollars in millions, unless noted 3Q'25E* Full Year 2025E* Net sales ~$3,320 ~ $12,850 Operating EBITDA(2) ~$875 ~ $3,360 Adjusted EPS(2) ~$1.15 ~ $4.40



* Guidance now incorporates the net impact of announced tariffs which is currently estimated at $20 million (or about $0.04 per share) for FY25.

"For the third quarter of 2025, we estimate net sales of about $3.32 billion, operating EBITDA of about $875 million and adjusted EPS of approximately $1.15 per share," said Antonella Franzen, DuPont Chief Financial Officer. "Our third quarter guidance assumes about 3 percent organic growth year-over-year with continued strength expected in healthcare, water and electronics end-markets, partially muted by continued weakness in construction end-markets."

"We are raising our full year 2025 earnings guidance to reflect our stronger second quarter performance which more than offsets the net impact of tariffs now incorporated into the outlook. The net tariff impact assumed in the second half of 2025 is currently estimated as a $20 million headwind, or $0.04 per share," Franzen concluded.

Conference Call

The Company will host a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results and business outlook beginning today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the DuPont's Investor Relations Events and Presentations page . A replay of the webcast also will be available on the DuPont's Investor Relations Events and Presentations page following the live event.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD ) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at href="" target="_blank" dupon .

DuPontTM and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Overview

On January 15, 2025, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ("DuPont", or after the completion of the Intended Electronics Separation, "New DuPont") announced it is targeting November 1, 2025 to complete the intended separation of its Electronics business (the "Intended Electronics Separation") by way of a spin-off transaction, thereby creating a new independent, publicly traded electronics company ("Qnity Electronics, Inc. ").

The Intended Electronics Separation will not require a shareholder vote and is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions, including final approval by DuPont's Board of Directors, receipt of tax opinion from counsel, the completion and effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, applicable regulatory approvals and satisfactory completion of financing.

Effective in the first quarter of 2025, in light of the Intended Electronics Separation, the Company realigned its management and reporting structure. This realignment resulted in a change in reportable segments in the first quarter of 2025 which changed the manner in which the Company reports financial results by segment, (the "2025 Segment Realignment"). As a result, commencing with the first quarter of 2025, the businesses to be separated as part of the Intended Electronics Separation are reported separately from the other businesses of DuPont. The discussion of results, including the financial measures further discussed below, are reflective of the new two segment reporting structure as described below:



ElectronicsCo includes the businesses within the Semiconductor Technologies and Interconnect Solutions lines of business, as well as the electronics-related product lines previously within Industrial Solutions, including electronics polymers and perfluoroeasltomer materials and parts (Kalrez®). IndustrialsCo includes the businesses within the former Water & Protection segment, the healthcare and non-electronics businesses, including Vespel® parts and shapes, previously in Industrial Solutions and the Auto Adhesives & Fluids, MultibaseTM and Tedlar® businesses, previously within Corporate & Other.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial metrics presented reflect continuing operations only.

This communication includes information that does not conform to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company, including allocating resources. DuPont's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional information related to the ongoing performance of DuPont to offer a more meaningful comparison related to future results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 12 and in the Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures on the Investors section of the Company's website. Non-GAAP measures included in this communication are defined below. The Company has not provided forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain future events. These events include, among others, the impact of portfolio changes, including asset sales, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; contingent liabilities related to litigation, environmental and indemnifications matters; impairments and discrete tax items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.

Indirect costs, such as those related to corporate and shared service functions previously allocated to the Delrin® Divestiture, do not meet the criteria for discontinued operations and were reported within continuing operations in the respective prior periods. A portion of these historical indirect costs include costs related to activities the Company is undertaking on behalf of Delrin® and for which it is reimbursed ("Future Reimbursable Indirect Costs"). Future Reimbursable Indirect Costs are reported within continuing operations but are excluded from operating EBITDA as defined below. The remaining portion of these indirect costs is not subject to future reimbursement ("Stranded Costs"). Stranded Costs are reported within continuing operations in Corporate & Other and are included within Operating EBITDA.

Adjusted Earnings is defined as income from continuing operations excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, after-tax impact of amortization expense of intangibles, the after-tax impact of non-operating pension / other post employment benefits ("OPEB") credits / costs and Future Reimbursable Indirect Costs. Adjusted Earnings is the numerator used in the calculation of Adjusted EPS, as well as the denominator in Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Earnings per common share - diluted. Management estimates amortization expense in 2025 associated with intangibles to be about $565 million on a pre-tax basis, or approximately $1.04 per share.

The Company's measure of profit/loss for segment reporting purposes is Operating EBITDA as this is the manner in which the Company's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") assesses performance and allocates resources. The Company defines Operating EBITDA as earnings (i.e., "Income from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating pension / OPEB benefits / charges, and foreign exchange gains / losses, excluding Future Reimbursable Indirect Costs, and adjusted for significant items. Reconciliations of these measures are provided on the following pages.

Operating EBITDA Margin is defined as Operating EBITDA divided by Net Sales.

Incremental Margin is the change in Operating EBITDA divided by the change in Net Sales for the applicable period.

Significant items are items that arise outside the ordinary course of business for the Company, and beginning in the first quarter 2025, includes items for nonconsolidated affiliates, that the Company's management believes may cause misinterpretation of underlying business and investment performance, both historical and future, based on a combination of some or all of the item's size, unusual nature and infrequent occurrence. Management classifies as significant items certain costs and expenses associated with integration and separation activities related to transformational acquisitions and divestitures as they are considered unrelated to ongoing business performance. Management believes the update to the definition of significant items to include those related to nonconsolidated affiliates reflects a more accurate measure of the ongoing performance of the investment. There were no significant items associated with nonconsolidated affiliates recorded for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Organic Sales is defined as net sales excluding the impacts of currency and portfolio.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by/used for operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures and excluding the impact of cash inflows/outflows that are unusual in nature and/or infrequent in occurrence that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business liquidity. As a result, Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents cash that is available to the Company, after investing in its asset base, to fund obligations using the Company's primary source of liquidity, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations. Management believes Adjusted Free Cash Flow, even though it may be defined differently from other companies, is useful to investors, analysts and others to evaluate the Company's cash flow and financial performance, and it is an integral measure used in the Company's financial planning process. Management notes that there were no exclusions for items that are unusual in nature and/or infrequent in occurrence for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted Earnings. Management uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion as an indicator of our ability to convert earnings to cash.

Management believes supplemental non-GAAP financial measures including Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion (each defined below) provide an integral view of information on the Company's underlying business performance during this period of transformational change. Management believes the Intended Electronics Separation represents a significant transformational change for the Company and the impact of separation-related transaction cost payments are expected to be material to the Company's financial statements. Management believes Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which may be defined differently from other companies, is useful to investors, analysts and others to evaluate the Company's cash flow and financial performance, and it is an integral measure used in the Company's financial planning process. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to represent residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by/used for operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, separation-related transaction cost payments and excluding the impact of cash inflows/outflows that are unusual in nature and/or infrequent in occurrence that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business liquidity.

Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding separation-related transaction costs divided by Adjusted Earnings.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 3,257 $ 3,171 $ 6,323 $ 6,102 Cost of sales 2,041 1,996 3,961 3,914 Research and development expenses 142 134 279 259 Selling, general and administrative expenses 405 418 774 802 Amortization of intangibles 140 151 286 300 Restructuring and asset related charges - net 2 8 49 47 Goodwill impairment charges - - 768 - Acquisition, integration and separation costs 154 5 279 8 Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates 30 23 29 35 Sundry income (expense) - net (13) (87) 88 (49) Interest expense 84 99 167 195 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 306 $ 296 $ (123) $ 563 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 68 120 187 204 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 238 $ 176 $ (310) $ 359 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (168) 9 (202) 23 Net income (loss) $ 70 $ 185 $ (512) $ 382 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 7 18 15 Net income (loss) available for DuPont common stockholders $ 59 $ 178 $ (530) $ 367



















Per common share data:







Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.54 $ 0.40 $ (0.78) $ 0.82 (Loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic (0.40) 0.02 (0.48) 0.05 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.43 $ (1.27) $ 0.87 Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.40 $ (0.78) $ 0.82 (Loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted (0.40) 0.02 (0.48) 0.05 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ (1.27) $ 0.87









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 418.9 417.8 418.7 420.3 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 419.7 419.3 418.7 421.6

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,837 $ 1,850 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 5 6 Accounts and notes receivable - net 2,535 2,199 Inventories 2,295 2,130 Prepaid and other current assets 178 179 Total current assets $ 6,850 $ 6,364 Property, plant and equipment - net of accumulated depreciation (June 30,

2025 - $5,524; December 31, 2024 - $5,188) 5,910 5,768 Other Assets



Goodwill 16,240 16,567 Other intangible assets 5,163 5,370 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - noncurrent 37 36 Investments and noncurrent receivables 1,112 1,081 Deferred income tax assets 252 246 Deferred charges and other assets 995 1,204 Total other assets $ 23,799 $ 24,504 Total Assets $ 36,559 $ 36,636 Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities



Short-term borrowings $ 1,849 $ 1,848 Accounts payable 1,699 1,720 Income taxes payable 158 202 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,147 1,031 Total current liabilities $ 4,853 $ 4,801 Long-Term Debt 5,326 5,323 Other Noncurrent Liabilities



Deferred income tax liabilities 844 915 Pension and other post-employment benefits - noncurrent 575 523 Other noncurrent obligations 1,445 1,281 Total other noncurrent liabilities $ 2,864 $ 2,719 Total Liabilities $ 13,043 $ 12,843 Commitments and contingent liabilities



Stockholders' Equity



Common stock (authorized 1,666,666,667 shares of $0.01 par value each;

issued 2025: 418,689,815 shares; 2024: 417,994,343 shares) 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 47,429 47,922 Accumulated deficit (23,606) (23,076) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (763) (1,500) Total DuPont stockholders' equity $ 23,064 $ 23,350 Noncontrolling interests 452 443 Total equity $ 23,516 $ 23,793 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 36,559 $ 36,636

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions (Unaudited) 2025 2024 Operating Activities



Net (loss) income $ (512) $ 382 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (202) 23 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (310) $ 359 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 589 589 Deferred income tax and other tax related items 58 (65) Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates in excess of dividends received (18) (29) Net periodic pension benefit costs 4 5 Periodic benefit plan contributions (27) (38) Restructuring and asset related charges - net 49 47 Goodwill impairment charge 768 - Interest rate swap (gain) loss (51) 39 Stock based compensation 31 44 Loss on debt extinguishment - 74 Other net loss (gain) 9 (8) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:



Accounts and notes receivable (264) (152) Inventories (94) (45) Accounts payable 48 124 Other assets and liabilities, net (29) 76 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 763 $ 1,020 Investing Activities



Capital expenditures (365) (309) Other investing activities, net 7 7 Cash used for investing activities - continuing operations $ (358) $ (302) Financing Activities



Payments on long-term debt - (687) Purchases of common stock and forward contracts - (500) Proceeds from issuance of Company stock 4 18 Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements (22) (24) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (22) (20) Dividends paid to stockholders (343) (317) Other financing activities, net (7) (1) Cash used for financing activities - continuing operations $ (390) $ (1,531) Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations



Cash used for operations - discontinued operations (72) (439) Cash used in discontinued operations $ (72) $ (439) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 44 (42) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (13) $ (1,294) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, beginning of period 1,892 2,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, beginning of period - - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 1,892 $ 2,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period 1,879 1,509 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations, end of period - - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,879 $ 1,509

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region

Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In millions (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 ElectronicsCo $ 1,170 $ 1,104 $ 2,288 $ 2,088 IndustrialsCo 2,087 2,067 4,035 4,014 Total $ 3,257 $ 3,171 $ 6,323 $ 6,102 U.S. & Canada $ 1,150 $ 1,127 $ 2,209 $ 2,180 EMEA 1 576 550 1,129 1,094 Asia Pacific 2 1,417 1,368 2,750 2,584 Latin America 114 126 235 244 Total $ 3,257 $ 3,171 $ 6,323 $ 6,102

Net Sales Variance by Segment

and Geographic Region Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Local Price &

Product Mix Volume Total Organic Currency Portfolio / Other Total

Percent change from prior year

(Unaudited)

ElectronicsCo (2) % 8 % 6 % - % - % 6 %

IndustrialsCo (1) 2 1 - - 1

Total (2) % 4 % 2 % 1 % - % 3 %

U.S. & Canada (1) % 2 % 1 % - % 1 % 2 %

EMEA 1 (1) 3 2 2 1 5

Asia Pacific 2 (2) 6 4 1 (1) 4

Latin America (3) (7) (10) - - (10)

Total (2) % 4 % 2 % 1 % - % 3 %



Net Sales Variance by Segment

and Geographic Region Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Local Price &

Product Mix Volume Total Organic Currency Portfolio / Other Total

Percent change from prior year

(Unaudited)

ElectronicsCo (2) % 12 % 10 % - % - % 10 %

IndustrialsCo (1) 2 1 - - 1

Total (1) % 5 % 4 % - % - % 4 %

U.S. & Canada (1) % 1 % - % - % 1 % 1 %

EMEA 1 (1) 4 3 (1) 1 3

Asia Pacific 2 (2) 10 8 - (2) 6

Latin America (3) (1) (4) - - (4)

Total (1) % 5 % 4 % - % - % 4 %







1. Europe, Middle East and Africa. 2. Net sales attributed to China/Hong Kong, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $603 million and $614 million, respectively, while for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 net sales attributed to China/Hong Kong were $1,190 million and $1,129 million, respectively.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Operating EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024

ElectronicsCo $ 373 $ 328 $ 746 $ 623

IndustrialsCo 509 495 973 934

Corporate 1 (23) (25) (72) (77)

Total $ 859 $ 798 $ 1,647 $ 1,480

1. Corporate includes expenses of the Corporate function not allocated to specific business in the Company.













Equity in Earnings of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

In millions (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024

ElectronicsCo $ 14 $ 13 $ 23 $ 23

IndustrialsCo 8 8 12 17

Corporate 1 8 2 (6) (5)

Total equity earnings included in operating EBITDA (GAAP) $ 30 $ 23 $ 29 $ 35

1. Corporate includes the equity interest acquired in the Delrin® Divestiture transaction.

















Reconciliation of "Income from continuing operations, net of tax" to

"Operating EBITDA" Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



In millions (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (GAAP) $ 238 $ 176 $ (310) $ 359

+ Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 68 120 187 204

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 306 $ 296 $ (123) $ 563

+ Depreciation and amortization 296 298 589 589

- Interest income 1, 2 17 21 35 41

+ Interest expense 3 84 99 166 195

- Non-operating pension/OPEB benefit credits 1 1 3 4 10

- Foreign exchange losses, net 1 (18) (4) (21) -

- Significant items charge (173) (125) (1,033) (184)

Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 859 $ 798 $ 1,647 $ 1,480







1. Included in "Sundry income (expense) - net". 2. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 exclude accrued interest income earned on employee retention credits. Refer to details of significant items on page 13. 3. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 exclude interest rate swap basis amortization. Refer to details of significant items on page 13.

Reconciliation of "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing

operations" to Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 , Transaction-Adjusted Free

Cash Flow1 and calculation of "Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion"

and "Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion" Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) 2 - continuing operations $ 381 $ 527 $ 763 $ 1,020 Capital expenditures (116) (102) (365) (309) Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 265 $ 425 $ 398 $ 711 Separation-related transaction cost payments 168 - 247 - Transaction-adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 433 $ 425 $ 645 $ 711









Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 3 $ 468 $ 408 $ 900 $ 742 Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP) 57 % 104 % 44 % 96 % Transaction-adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP) 93 % 104 % 72 % 96 %





1. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Transaction-Adjusted Free Cash Flow are calculated on a continuing operations basis for all periods presented. Refer to the definitions of Non-GAAP metrics on pages 6-7 for additional information. 2. Refer to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows included in the schedules above for major GAAP cash flow categories as well as further detail relating to the changes in "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations" for the three month periods noted. 3. Refer to page 13 for the Non-GAAP reconciliations of Net income from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders to Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP).

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported earnings (GAAP) $ 306 $ 227 $ 0.54

Less: Significant items







Acquisition, integration & separation costs (154) (129) (0.31) Acquisition, integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net (2) (1) - Restructuring and asset related charges - net Interest rate swap mark-to-market loss 4 (27) (21) (0.05) Sundry income (expense) - net Other benefits (credits), net 5 10 8 0.01 Sundry income (expense) - net; Selling,

general and administrative expenses Income tax items 6 - 11 0.03 Provision for income taxes on continuing

operations Total significant items $ (173) $ (132) $ (0.32)

Less: Amortization of intangibles (140) (110) (0.26) Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit credits 1 1 - Sundry income (expense) - net Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 618 $ 468 $ 1.12



Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported earnings (GAAP) $ 296 $ 169 $ 0.40

Less: Significant items







Acquisition, integration and separation costs (5) (4) (0.01) Acquisition, integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net (8) (5) (0.01) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Inventory write-offs 7 1 - - Cost of sales Loss on debt extinguishment 8 (74) (57) (0.14) Sundry income (expense) - net Interest rate swap mark-to-market loss 4 (39) (30) (0.07) Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax items 6 - (29) (0.07) Provision for income taxes on continuing

operations Total significant items $ (125) $ (125) $ (0.30)

Less: Amortization of intangibles (151) (116) (0.28) Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit credits 3 2 0.01 Sundry income (expense) - net Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 569 $ 408 $ 0.97







1. Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes. 2. Net income (loss) from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted. 4. Includes the non-cash mark-to-market loss related to the 2022 Swaps and 2024 Swaps. The three months ended June 30, 2025 also includes interest settlement loss related to the 2022 Swaps. 5. Reflects benefits related to an adjustment of the Donatelle contingent earn-out liability ($12 million pre-tax) and accrued interest earned on employee retention credits ($3 million pre-tax), offset by legal costs within the IndustrialsCo segment associated with a pending intellectual property matter ($5 million pre-tax). 6. The 2025 period reflects the income tax impact of certain internal restructurings related to the Intended Electronics Separation and the 2024 period reflects the impact of an international tax audit. 7. Reflects an adjustment to raw material inventory write-offs recorded in "Cost of Sales" in connection with restructuring actions related to plant line closures within the IndustrialsCo segment. 8. Reflects the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the partial redemption of the 2038 notes.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported losses (GAAP) $ (123) $ (328) $ (0.78)

Less: Significant items







Acquisition, integration & separation costs (279) (235) (0.56) Acquisition, integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net (49) (38) (0.09) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Goodwill impairment 4 (768) (768) (1.83) Goodwill impairment charges Interest rate swap mark-to-market gain 5 50 39 0.10 Sundry income (expense) - net; interest

expense Other benefits (credits), net 6 13 11 0.02 Sundry income (expense) - net; Selling,

general and administrative expenses Income tax items 7 - (16) (0.04) Provision for income taxes on continuing

operations Total significant items $ (1,033) $ (1,007) $ (2.40)

Less: Amortization of intangibles (286) (224) (0.53) Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit credits 4 3 0.01 Sundry income (expense) - net Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 1,192 $ 900 $ 2.14



Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported earnings (GAAP) $ 563 $ 344 $ 0.82

Less: Significant items







Acquisition, integration and separation costs (8) (6) (0.02) Acquisition, integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net (47) (34) (0.08) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Inventory write-offs 8 (24) (19) (0.04) Cost of sales Loss on debt extinguishment 9 (74) (57) (0.14) Sundry income (expense) - net Interest rate swap mark-to-market loss 5 (39) (30) (0.07) Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax items 7 8 (29) (0.07) Sundry income (expense) - net; Provision

for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ (184) $ (175) $ (0.42)

Less: Amortization of intangibles (300) (231) (0.54) Amortization of intangibles Less: Non-op pension / OPEB benefit credits 10 8 0.02 Sundry income (expense) - net Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 1,037 $ 742 $ 1.76







1. Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes. 2. Net income (loss) from continuing operations available for DuPont common stockholders. The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted. 4. Reflects a non-cash goodwill impairment related to the Aramids reporting unit within the IndustrialsCo Segment. 5. Includes the non-cash mark-to-market gain(loss) related to the 2022 Swaps and 2024 Swaps. The six months ended June 30, 2025 also includes, interest settlement loss related to the 2022 Swaps and basis amortization on the 2022 Swaps ($1 million pre-tax, reflected in interest expense). 6. Reflects benefits related to an adjustment of the Donatelle contingent earn-out liability ($12 million pre-tax) and accrued interest earned on employee retention credits ($6 million pre-tax), offset by legal costs within the IndustrialsCo segment associated with a pending intellectual property matter ($5 million pre-tax). 7. The 2025 period reflects the income tax impact of certain internal restructurings related to the Intended Electronics Separation and the 2024 period reflects the impact of an international tax audit. 8. Reflects net raw material inventory write-offs recorded in "Cost of Sales" in connection with restructuring actions related to plant line closures within the IndustrialsCo segment. 9. Reflects the loss on extinguishment of debt related to the partial redemption of the 2038 notes.

