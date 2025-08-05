Silent Push Expands Cyber Defense Capabilities With VPN, Proxy, And Sinkhole Tagging On All Public IP Addresses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IP Context allows defenders to minimize fraud and abuse through more effective identification of adversary infrastructure by gaining immediate context on the function and risk level of any given IP address. Tagged IPs are presented alongside everything else we know about an indicator – including its relationship with the rest of the Internet - in a single view, including DNS history, hosting relationships, campaign associations, and proprietary categories not available anywhere else. VPNs and proxies are tagged and filtered per commercial service provider. Proxies are further categorized as 'residential', 'open', 'http', 'socks4/5', or if authentication is required.

"Security teams need as much help as possible to identify the usage pattern of an IP address. When an IP appears on their radar, they need to be able to quickly understand its purpose and what role it plays in relation to a given campaign", said Ken Bagnall, CEO and Co-Founder of Silent Push. "IP Context provides that ability. All tags are presented on the same screen as our proprietary enrichment datasets. That level of analysis is simply unmatched in the industry."

With currently over 50 million IPs categorized daily as a VPN, proxy, or sinkhole, Silent Push brings full-spectrum tagging and enrichment to any IP it scans – whether it's in an existing threat feed or discovered during an investigation.

Credential Stuffing & Account Takeover Detection : Flag login attempts from residential proxy IPs commonly used in automated attacks, helping SOC teams act before escalation.

Infrastructure Discovery : Reveal contextual information about unknown IP addresses, allowing differentiation between normal users, residential proxies, and VPNs.

Threat Actor Clustering : Identify shared proxy or VPN services across campaigns, enabling faster attribution and proactive blocking of related assets.

Incident Response & Malware Triage : Instantly recognize sinkhole-tagged IPs to avoid false alarms and focus efforts on containment and root cause analysis. Advertising Fraud and Abuse Discovery : IP Context provides new opportunities to track ad fraud operators and coordinated inauthentic traffic schemes.

IP Context is available as an add-on for Enterprise customers. Tags are accessible through Silent Push's Total View screen, or as a daily bulk data download , allowing teams to integrate tag intelligence into existing workflows and filter based on their unique operational needs.

About Silent Push

Silent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future AttackTM ( IOFATM ) data to enable security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API integrating with any number of security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 and government agencies. Free community edition is available. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn and X .

