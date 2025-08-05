'Gurugram Is A Mess': Suhel Seth Minces No Words To Slam City's Crumbling Infrastructure - Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth has strongly criticised the state of infrastructure in Gurugram , blaming political incompetence and lack of urban planning for the city's worsening condition. Speaking on an ANI podcast, Seth described the city, home to some of India's biggest corporates, as“an absolute mess.”

“I live in Gurugram, and for better or worse, I have a lot of visitors coming to see me, and I'm very proud of where I live, but I'm certainly dismayed by the surroundings of where I live. And there are visitors from all over the world-corporate leaders, political leaders-and they always say that once we enter the complex, it's paradise, but why is life so difficult outside?” he said.

Seth didn't hold back in criticising Haryana's political leadership, accusing successive chief ministers of neglecting Gurugram despite its economic importance.

“And I began to wonder ML Khattar was the Chief Minister, then Nayab Singh Saini became, both have been utterly useless and incompetent. One has been promoted to the cabinet, and the other is the Chief Minister. How much intelligence does it take for someone who runs Haryana to understand that if Gurugram is your golden goose, where it contributes the highest number of taxes compared to all other cities in Haryana combined, why would you not look after basic infrastructure?”

'The richest people live in slumlike environments'

Despite hosting the headquarters of firms like Coca-Cola, EY, Hero MotoCorp, Max, Fortis, and Apollo, Gurugram struggles with poor roads, traffic congestion, flooding, and waste management. Seth highlighted the disconnect between the city's wealth and its deteriorating infrastructure.

“Gurugram may house India's wealthiest and biggest firms, but its infrastructure is 'slumlike,' and the country's civil engineering is 'the worst,'” he said.

“We have the worst civil engineers in India. Absolutely. We've obliterated the use of technology in civil planning and infrastructure. We have no care.”

Drawing a stark contrast with China's forward-looking infrastructure planning, Seth recounted a visit to Beijing as part of British Airways' advisory board.

“When we reached the airport, we saw 60% of it was shuttered. I asked why. They said it was planned for 2040. In India, we still build using 1947 thinking.”

He also challenged the narrative around Gurugram's growth, saying the city wasn't the result of policy planning but corporate spillover.

“It didn't grow because of Hindustan Lever. It grew because GE and Genpact came in first for back-office operations. The city boomed around that, not planning.”

This isn't the first time Suhel Seth has aimed the NCR. In a recent post on X , he mocked the region's monsoon-time flooding, writing:“The NCR is the only place on the planet that can boast of two Venices side by side. Gurugram and Delhi.”

He has also described Gurugram as“a shame on this country,” pointing to waterlogged streets, uncollected garbage, and the peculiar reality that liquor shops outnumber functioning traffic lights.

“Every year, without government help, we create a Venice for people to enjoy,” he remarked.

His solution? A“non-hostile takeover” of civic governance to bring back basic accountability.

“We've become a country of suffering and sufferers,” Seth said, calling for urgent and visionary leadership to transform how Indian cities are designed, built, and managed.