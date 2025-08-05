Punjab Youth Who Qualified For 2 Govt Jobs Laments Wasting Time For RBI, IES, Professorship Exams: 'Not Worth It'
“Parents told me to go abroad after my 12th in 2012. Process got delayed due to passport. I took personal decision to stay here and get a good job,” the 31-year-old said.
After obtaining a Master of Economics degree from Punjab University, he began preparing for a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) job and the Indian Economic Service. Meanwhile, he cleared the UGC NET on his first attempt. He wanted to go abroad for further studies, but his father guided him to pursue a Bachelor of Education.Punjab man regrets life decisions, decides to make a new start. Also Read | APPSC to revise recruitment exam norms for govt jobs: Check details
He further noted,“Joined School lecturer as a government servant with rank 8. 3 months into job got an opportunity as an 1158 Assistant Professor which is coming after 25 years in punjab.(sic)” He cleared the exams with impressive marks and obtained rank 7. With this achievement in mind and a clear prospect of joining as an assistant professor, he didn't pursue other options despite qualifying for the main examinations of RBI, SEBI and Assistant Secretary of CBSE.'Wasted my precious time'
He was heartbroken after the Supreme Court quashed the recruitment of 1,158 Punjab assistant professors and librarians for not following UGC regulations.Also Read | Professor who used science to claim innocence gets life term in husband's murder
He added,“Turned out I wasted my precious time in preparing for and getting into government services. It is not worth it.”Social media reaction
Social media strongly reacted to the post and offered numerous advice for a fulfilling future. A user stated,“Dude just give GMAT and apply for t 30 mba school in us or apply in isb u will easily get 200k usd plus salary in America if u passout from t30-40 us b schools (sic).”Also Read | RBI MPC outcome: Here's what Indian stock market investors can expect
Another user remarked,“Great idea! Talk to people you know overseas and understand their unsolved problems or desires, you have an export product at your hand.”
A third comment read,“Bhai vi ni kuch rakheya. You would've been driving truck or working labor job here while your degree would've been collecting dust.”
A fourth user wrote,“Start teaching in a Coaching Institute and you will earn very well....While teaching just start applying outside of Punjab - in Gurugram, Bangalore and switch to Research sides of corporates.”
