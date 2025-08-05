Delhi HC Issues Notice To DU, Bhagini Nivedita College Over Missing Practical Marks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea by a student of Delhi University's Bhagini Nivedita College, alleging that marks for the external practical examination were never uploaded to the varsity portal due to "negligence and mismanagement" by the subject teacher or the college administration.

According to the petitioner, a final-year B.A. Programme student, all her batchmates received the same failing grade in the practical component of Children with Disability in India in the sixth semester, indicating a systemic issue.

Agreeing to examine the matter, a single-judge Bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice on the plea filed by Purnima Rawat and sought responses from Delhi University officials, Bhagini Nivedita College, and Dr Charru Sharma, the subject teacher concerned.

The petition claimed that Rawat had appeared in all components of the subject - theory, internal assessment, and the external practical examination - but due to "negligence and mismanagement" by the teacher concerned and the college administration, the marks for the external practical examination were not uploaded to the university portal.

She had addressed multiple complaints to the college and university officials, but despite repeated reminders, no written clarification or corrective action was provided.

Instead, the college and the teacher concerned allegedly engaged in "mutual blame-shifting", each accusing the other of being responsible for the error.

Arguing that the inaction of the authorities violated her fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, she filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court through advocate Ashu Bidhuri.

The petition sought directions to the DU and Bhagini Nivedita College to immediately rectify her result by incorporating the actual external practical marks and issuing a revised mark sheet declaring her pass in the subject.

"The erroneous result has directly affected the petitioner's overall CGPA and academic record, which may adversely impact her eligibility and prospects for higher education, competitive exams such as UGC-NET, and future academic pursuits, including Ph.D. admissions, where academic grades are a crucial factor," said the plea.