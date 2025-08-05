Aadhaar Checks Have Plugged Diversion Of LPG Subsidy To 4.08 Crore False Claimers: Puri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Aadhaar-based authentication under the PAHAL scheme for the direct benefit transfer of LPG subsidy has played a crucial role in identifying and blocking ghost accounts, multiple accounts, and inactive connections, thereby curbing the diversion of subsidised LPG for commercial use, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri informed Parliament on Tuesday.

As of July 1 this year, as many as 4.08 crore duplicate, fake, and inactive LPG connections have been blocked, suspended, or deactivated, the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said that Aadhaar-based authentication for DBT schemes enables accurate, real-time, and cost-effective identification, authentication, and de-duplication of beneficiaries, ensuring targeted delivery of benefits. The government had directed public sector oil marketing companies to undertake and complete biometric Aadhaar authentication of PMUY and PAHAL beneficiaries.

He said that focused efforts have been made to ensure that all consumers become Aadhaar Transfer Compliant. As of July 1, 92.44 per cent of active LPG consumers out of a total 33.05 crore have their Aadhaar seeded in the database of the oil companies. Around 86.78 per cent of the total 30.63 crore DBTL consumers are Aadhaar Transfer Compliant.

As of July 1 this year, biometric Aadhaar authentication has also been completed for 67 per cent of the existing PMUY beneficiaries. Further, all new PMUY consumers undergo biometric authentication before the release of connections, the minister said.

Puri further stated that the government has introduced the Common LPG Database Platform through which duplicate connections are identified and removed from the LPG database. Deduplication is carried out using Aadhaar number, bank account details, AHL TIN, ration card details, name, and address as key parameters.

He pointed out that PAHAL enables the disbursement of targeted subsidy benefits to PMUY consumers. Multiple steps have been taken to ensure that these benefits reach the eligible and targeted beneficiaries efficiently and in a timely manner.

Since inception, as a result of comprehensive deduplication exercises, 8.49 lakh PMUY connections have been terminated. He added that, in January 2025, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued for the removal of PMUY consumers who had not taken any refills after installation of their connection. Under this SOP, around 12,000 inactive PMUY connections have been terminated, the minister said.

The Minister further stated that several studies have been conducted to assess the impact of the DBTL–PAHAL scheme. A comprehensive third-party evaluation by the Research and Development Initiative (RDI) found that more than 90 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the subsidy reimbursement mechanism. The report recommends strengthening the subsidy payment infrastructure and grievance redressal systems, and improving targeting by limiting subsidies to economically weaker sections.