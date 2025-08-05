NSS Labs Introduces Minion, A Managed Security Testing Service For Enterprises, Service Providers, And Cybersecurity Vendors

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSS Labs, the leading authority in independent cybersecurity product validation, today announced the launch of Minion by NSS Labs, a managed, security testing platform developed by NSS Labs to independently validate real-world performance of security products. It delivers third-party validation of security controls through rigorously designed and remotely executed testing cycles-all without the operational burden of in-house test management.

Minion by NSS Labs: Built for Three Critical Audiences

Minion for Enterprises

Minion supports CISO, CIO, Chief Risk Officer, and CEO priorities by testing to ensure that deployed or procured security products meet performance claims and policy goals. Test outputs can be integrated into broader Governance, Risk and Compliance practices and security performance dashboards.

Minion for Service Providers and Managed Service Providers

Service Providers (SPs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can use Minion to validate OEM-based or proprietary security solutions under real-world threat conditions. This helps accelerate time-to-market, differentiate in competitive markets, develop roadmap priorities, and ensure continuous service quality for regulated customers - all backed by objective test data.

Minion for Cybersecurity Vendors

Designed originally for enterprise buyers and risk officers, Minion offers cybersecurity vendors a unique opportunity: external, objective testing that aligns with the evolving needs of procurement teams, GRC mandates, and competitive product positioning .

"Our goal is to provide transparency into the effectiveness of cybersecurity products," said Vikram Phatak, CEO. "Minion delivers high-impact answers with speed and scale. Cybersecurity professionals will know if the products they rely on are working."

NSS Labs is also introducing its interactive data platform during DEF CON 33 in Las Vegas. The platform will provide users with self-service access to test results, enabling interactive exploration, comparison, and decision support through a visual, executive-ready interface.

Executives from NSS Labs will demo the platform and gather feedback during Networking Bar sessions:



Friday, August 8, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, August 9, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

"Security leaders need tools that let them compare and justify cybersecurity decisions with real evidence," said Ian Foo, Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Product. "Our new data platform will modernize the way we share test data so that enterprises can make faster, smarter decisions across the organization."

About NSS Labs

NSS Labs delivers research-backed insights through its advanced testing platforms, empowering enterprises, security vendors, and service providers to make informed, evidence-based cybersecurity decisions. By handling the heavy lifting of testing for effectiveness, performance, and suitability, NSS Labs helps clients move beyond assumptions to gain actionable clarity. Its auditing and governance services offer continuous assurance that deployed security technologies are performing as expected-protecting investments and supporting accountability.

