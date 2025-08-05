Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea Seeks To Advance Ties With China Based On Robust Alliance With US

2025-08-05 06:09:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korea is seeking to advance its relationship with China based on the staunch alliance with the United States, the South Korean presidential office said Tuesday, following the Chinese Foreign Minister Cho Hyun's remarks describing Beijing as "somewhat problematic" for its neighbors.
"We're seeking to develop our bilateral relations with China based on the staunch South Korea-US alliance," the presidential office said.
"Minister Cho's remarks were made in the context of South Korea's continued efforts to build a relationship with China that contributes to regional stability, prosperity and the well-being of people," it said. (

