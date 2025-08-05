403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Seeks To Advance Ties With China Based On Robust Alliance With US
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korea is seeking to advance its relationship with China based on the staunch alliance with the United States, the South Korean presidential office said Tuesday, following the Chinese Foreign Minister Cho Hyun's remarks describing Beijing as "somewhat problematic" for its neighbors.
"We're seeking to develop our bilateral relations with China based on the staunch South Korea-US alliance," the presidential office said.
"Minister Cho's remarks were made in the context of South Korea's continued efforts to build a relationship with China that contributes to regional stability, prosperity and the well-being of people," it said. (
"We're seeking to develop our bilateral relations with China based on the staunch South Korea-US alliance," the presidential office said.
"Minister Cho's remarks were made in the context of South Korea's continued efforts to build a relationship with China that contributes to regional stability, prosperity and the well-being of people," it said. (
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Succinct, The First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches On Mainnet
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment