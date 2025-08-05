IPGARD INC Certified By International Organization For Standardization

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 4, 2025 3:30 pm - IPGARD earned a government certificate for being an environmentally conscious company.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, August 4, 2025 - IPGARD (Dba SmartAVI,) a Las Vegas-based manufacturer of secure technology solutions, has been officially certified for compliance with ISO 14025:2010, the international standard for environmental labels and declarations. This certification establishes principles and procedures for developing Type III environmental declarations, providing transparent, third-party verified data on the environmental impact of a product throughout its life cycle. This certification, issued on July 1, 2025, affirms that IPGARD's manufacturing and supply processes for secure Keyboard-Video-Mouse (KVM) switches, commercial KVM with ProAV solutions, video wall systems, and secure networking devices meet the requirements of this globally recognized environmental standard.

Albert Cohen, manager of iPGARD, had this to say:“This milestone reflects our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. Our products are now officially recognized as environmentally compliant-an essential step in meeting the growing demand from our partners and the evolving market expectations for eco-conscious technology. At the heart of our development efforts lies a commitment to meeting our customers' needs.”

About IPGARD (SmartAVI)

IPGARD is a U.S.-based manufacturer with two specialized divisions, each dedicated to advancing technology in distinct sectors:

- IPGARD Division – Cybersecurity & Secure Desktop Solutions

Focused on cyber defense, the IPGARD division is a trusted provider of secure KVM switches and data isolators. With over 20 NIAP certifications, our products are trusted by defense contractors and OEMs nationwide. Our relentless investment in R&D ensures our solutions exceed government and military security standards, delivering unmatched protection for sensitive desktop environments.

- SmartAVI Division – Commercial KVM, ProAV, and Video Wall Solutions

SmartAVI specializes in advanced commercial technologies for KVM extension, professional audio/video, and dynamic video wall control. At the core of SmartAVI is a commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, simplifying complex environments through intuitive design.

Our systems are deployed in some of the world's most prestigious institutions, including The White House, Disney, the U.S. Department of Defense, FBI, FAA, and many more.

Both divisions share a unified mission: to create reliable, cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of technology while remaining accessible, efficient, and secure.

Contact:

Michael Abarbanel

...

Rachel Knight

...