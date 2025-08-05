403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia's Klyuchevskoy volcano sends ash cloud over Kamchatka
(MENAFN) A powerful eruption from the Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia's eastern Kamchatka Peninsula has propelled an ash cloud roughly 7 kilometers into the atmosphere, with the plume moving southeast toward the Pacific, according to local authorities.
"There are no settlements in the path of the ash cloud, and no ash fallout has been recorded in populated areas. No registered tourist groups are currently in the vicinity of the volcano," stated the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations via its Telegram channel.
The volcano has been given an orange aviation warning, signaling a significant threat to air traffic due to the likelihood of continued ash emissions.
Eruption activity began to increase on Monday, when the local Geophysical Service recorded four distinct ash columns from the volcano, with the tallest reaching 9 kilometers above sea level.
Officials have advised that ash emissions between 6 and 10 kilometers in height could still occur from multiple active volcanoes in the area, and they have strongly urged both residents and visitors to stay outside a 10-kilometer zone around these volcanic sites.
"There are no settlements in the path of the ash cloud, and no ash fallout has been recorded in populated areas. No registered tourist groups are currently in the vicinity of the volcano," stated the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations via its Telegram channel.
The volcano has been given an orange aviation warning, signaling a significant threat to air traffic due to the likelihood of continued ash emissions.
Eruption activity began to increase on Monday, when the local Geophysical Service recorded four distinct ash columns from the volcano, with the tallest reaching 9 kilometers above sea level.
Officials have advised that ash emissions between 6 and 10 kilometers in height could still occur from multiple active volcanoes in the area, and they have strongly urged both residents and visitors to stay outside a 10-kilometer zone around these volcanic sites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Succinct, The First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches On Mainnet
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment