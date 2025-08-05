Bitcoin Swift Nears Close Of Stage 3 Presale With 121% Programmable Yield And $3 Token Price
LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a programmable yield project built on AI-enhanced smart contracts, is approaching the end of Stage 3 of its 64-day presale. With only three days remaining, the token price remains at $3. Stage 4 will commence with an updated token price of $4, with a confirmed listing set at $15.
Buyers in Stage 3 are eligible for a 121% annualized yield through Bitcoin Swift's PoY (Proof-of-Yield) system, which distributes rewards automatically at the end of each stage. These yields are executed via smart contracts, with no lockups or manual claims required.
Influencers are watching closely. Crypto Infinity recently highlighted BTC3 as one of the top gainers in user interest across presale platforms.
Key Technical Highlights
Programmable PoY Rewards
The PoY system calculates staking rewards using on-chain and off-chain metrics, including:
- Network transaction volume Validator activity Smart contract utilization AI-assessed sustainability scores
All reward logic is automated, ensuring transparent and timely distribution.
AI-Driven Energy Tracking
Bitcoin Swift integrates artificial intelligence to monitor energy efficiency across its infrastructure. Oracles dynamically adjust emissions and reward allocation based on:
- Real-time energy metrics Use of green infrastructure Network-wide sustainability benchmarks
Privacy and Compliance Layer
BTC3 supports zk-SNARK privacy along with decentralized identity (DID) systems, allowing for institutional KYC verification without compromising user data. BTC3 has already passed major audits, including those by Spywolf and Solidproof , with all core contributors having been cleared through full KYC documentation .
BTC3E Stablecoin Integration
Bitcoin Swift also introduces BTC3E, a USD-pegged stablecoin overcollateralized with BTC3. Minted through smart contracts and managed by AI-powered oracles, BTC3E supports decentralized finance (DeFi) operations with:
- Minimum 150% collateral ratio Automated liquidation mechanisms Instant, on-chain settlement
Presale Timeline
- Current Stage: Stage 3 Stage 3 Price: $3 Stage 4 Price: $4 Stage 3 Ends: September 18, 2025 Launch Price: $15 (confirmed exchange listing)
Investors participating in the current phase receive both token allocations and programmable yield upon the close of Stage 3. The project has reported growing interest across crypto communities and presale tracking platforms.
