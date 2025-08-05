Lacks Basic Gratitude: Kalyan Banerjee Slams Mahua Moitra

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) Rebel Trinamool Congress leader and the party's four-time Lok Sabha member, Kalyan Banerjee, continued his social media jibes against his fellow parliamentarian, Mahua Moitra, on Tuesday, in which he claimed that she lacks basic gratitude.

On Monday afternoon, Banerjee announced his decision to resign from the post of Chief Whip of Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha, and has been criticising Moitra on social media since then.

In the social media post, he reminded how he stood by Moitra when she was "under fire on the floor of the Parliament" in 2023 in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against her.

"In 2023, I stood by Ms Moitra when she was under fire in Parliament - I did so out of conviction, not compulsion. Today, she repays that support by calling me a misogynist. I owe the nation an apology for having defended someone who lacks basic gratitude. Let people see her words for what they are and judge accordingly," Banerjee's post read.

On Monday evening, hours after announcing his resignation from the post of the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Banerjee made a long social media post, launching a scathing attack against Moitra.

"I have taken note of the recent personal remarks made by Ms Mahua Moitra in a public podcast. Her choice of words, including the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a 'pig', is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse," Banerjee wrote on Monday.

The Trinamool MP's strong reaction came a day after Moitra courted controversy by comparing him with a "pig".

"You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty," Moitra said while taking part in a podcast interview.

Kalyan Banerjee had caught the ire of the party leadership, including the Chief Minister, over his recent faceoff with Moitra over one of Banerjee's comments on the event of the rape of a law college student within the college premises at Kasba in Kolkata.