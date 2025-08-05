Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2025


2025-08-05 05:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 55%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 64% and amounted to SEK 259.9 (158.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.2 (10.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 55% to SEK 262.1 (169.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,780.1 (1,130.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Jul

24-Jul

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

26.1

23.4

12 %

181.3

164.9

10 %

Central Europe

76.1

44.1

73 %

491.1

299.9

64 %

East Europe

31.3

29.0

8 %

217.8

220.6

-1 %

South & West Europe

47.3

33.3

42 %

309.3

193.6

60 %

The Baltics

10.0

8.0

25 %

66.8

55.5

20 %

North America

47.2

16.7

183 %

299.5

98.1

205 %

Asia-Pacific

20.0

2.9

590 %

169.0

28.2

499 %

Africa

1.9

1.4

36 %

12.1

8.3

46 %

Zinzino

259.9

158.8

64 %

1746.9

1069.1

63 %

Faun Pharma

2.2

10.3

-79 %

33.2

61.6

-46 %

Zinzino Group

262.1

169.1

55 %

1780.1

1130.7

57 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium,
Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4214561

The following files are available for download:

Press release Salesreport 2507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

