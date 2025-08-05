ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 55%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 64% and amounted to SEK 259.9 (158.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.2 (10.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 55% to SEK 262.1 (169.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,780.1 (1,130.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

