ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2025
|
Regions,MSEK
|
25-Jul
|
24-Jul
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
26.1
|
23.4
|
12 %
|
181.3
|
164.9
|
10 %
|
Central Europe
|
76.1
|
44.1
|
73 %
|
491.1
|
299.9
|
64 %
|
East Europe
|
31.3
|
29.0
|
8 %
|
217.8
|
220.6
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
47.3
|
33.3
|
42 %
|
309.3
|
193.6
|
60 %
|
The Baltics
|
10.0
|
8.0
|
25 %
|
66.8
|
55.5
|
20 %
|
North America
|
47.2
|
16.7
|
183 %
|
299.5
|
98.1
|
205 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
20.0
|
2.9
|
590 %
|
169.0
|
28.2
|
499 %
|
Africa
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
36 %
|
12.1
|
8.3
|
46 %
|
Zinzino
|
259.9
|
158.8
|
64 %
|
1746.9
|
1069.1
|
63 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
2.2
|
10.3
|
-79 %
|
33.2
|
61.6
|
-46 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
262.1
|
169.1
|
55 %
|
1780.1
|
1130.7
|
57 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium,
Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
