Robert Hoffmann The Conversation
I am a professor of behavioural economics at the University of Tasmania. I have taught and researched at several universities in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. My research is generally about how people make decisions in social and strategic situations. I am particular interested in the effects of culture and religion on choice, and how people's interactions are shaped by computer mediation such as social media and virtual worlds.Experience
-
2022–present
Professor of Behavioural Economics, University of Tasmania
2014–2022
Professor of Economics, RMIT University
2003–2014
Associate professor, University of Nottingham
1996–2003
Assistant professor, University of Nottingham
-
1997
University of East Anglia, PhD in Economics
1992
University of East Anglia, MA in Economics
1991
University of Surrey, BSc (Hons) in Economics and Sociology
-
Experimental Economics (140206)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment