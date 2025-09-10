Robert Hoffmann The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania Profile Articles Activity

I am a professor of behavioural economics at the University of Tasmania. I have taught and researched at several universities in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. My research is generally about how people make decisions in social and strategic situations. I am particular interested in the effects of culture and religion on choice, and how people's interactions are shaped by computer mediation such as social media and virtual worlds.



2022–present Professor of Behavioural Economics, University of Tasmania

2014–2022 Professor of Economics, RMIT University

2003–2014 Associate professor, University of Nottingham 1996–2003 Assistant professor, University of Nottingham



1997 University of East Anglia, PhD in Economics

1992 University of East Anglia, MA in Economics 1991 University of Surrey, BSc (Hons) in Economics and Sociology

Experimental Economics (140206)

ExperienceEducationResearch Areas