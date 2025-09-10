Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Robert Hoffmann The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
Professor of Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania

I am a professor of behavioural economics at the University of Tasmania. I have taught and researched at several universities in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. My research is generally about how people make decisions in social and strategic situations. I am particular interested in the effects of culture and religion on choice, and how people's interactions are shaped by computer mediation such as social media and virtual worlds.

Experience
  • 2022–present Professor of Behavioural Economics, University of Tasmania
  • 2014–2022 Professor of Economics, RMIT University
  • 2003–2014 Associate professor, University of Nottingham
  • 1996–2003 Assistant professor, University of Nottingham
Education
  • 1997 University of East Anglia, PhD in Economics
  • 1992 University of East Anglia, MA in Economics
  • 1991 University of Surrey, BSc (Hons) in Economics and Sociology
Research Areas
  • Experimental Economics (140206)

