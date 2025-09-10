Louise Devenish The Conversation
Louise Devenish is a percussionist who creates interdisciplinary musical works as a performer, director and devisor. Her artistic research practice focuses on new modes of performance to explore the sounds, stories, and ecologies of the world around us. Louise is director of The Sound Collectors Lab based at Monash University, creating new works with teams of collaborators from music, visual arts, digital arts and spatial design. Louise's work has been recognised by APRA AMCOS Art Music Performance of the Year Awards and Luminary Award, Churchill Fellowship, and Australian Research Council DECRA Fellowship. Her writing on music is published in books, journals, and zines.Experience
-
–present
Graduate Research Program Director and Percussion Coordinator, Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music and Performance, Monash University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment