Louise Devenish The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Senior Lecturer and director of The Sound Collectors Lab, Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music and Performance, Monash University Profile Articles Activity

Louise Devenish is a percussionist who creates interdisciplinary musical works as a performer, director and devisor. Her artistic research practice focuses on new modes of performance to explore the sounds, stories, and ecologies of the world around us. Louise is director of The Sound Collectors Lab based at Monash University, creating new works with teams of collaborators from music, visual arts, digital arts and spatial design. Louise's work has been recognised by APRA AMCOS Art Music Performance of the Year Awards and Luminary Award, Churchill Fellowship, and Australian Research Council DECRA Fellowship. Her writing on music is published in books, journals, and zines.

–present Graduate Research Program Director and Percussion Coordinator, Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music and Performance, Monash University

Experience