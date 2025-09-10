Nicholas Procter The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor and Chair: Mental Health Nursing, University of South Australia Profile Articles Activity

Professor Nicholas Procter is Chair: Mental Health Nursing and Leader of UniSA's Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Research and Education Group. He has previously held senior independent advisory roles, including to the Office of the Prime Minister's National Suicide Prevention Taskforce, National Mental Health Commission, Commonwealth Ombudsman, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare and to the Ministers Council for Asylum Seekers and Detention. He is committed to lifelong learning and have completed advanced education in Trauma Informed Practice with the United States Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and as a Psychological Autopsy Investigator with the American Association of Suicidology. He is author of more than 300 academic outputs. Many are listed on his ORCID Profile. His latest book 'Mental Health: A Person-centred Approach' (published in its 3rd edition by Cambridge University Press in 2022), is a standard textbook in Australia and is well known internationally. A 4th edition is currently in preparation. Professor Procter currently serves as Australia's national representative to the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

