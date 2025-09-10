Lana Parker The Conversation

Lana Parker is Associate Professor of Language Education at the Faculty of Education at the University of Windsor, Canada. Her research examines relationality in education, with a particular focus on the intersections of literacies, ethics, and democracy. Her work also investigates neoliberal influences on education as a public good.

