Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lana Parker The Conversation

2025-09-10 01:54:45
Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Windsor

Lana Parker is Associate Professor of Language Education at the Faculty of Education at the University of Windsor, Canada. Her research examines relationality in education, with a particular focus on the intersections of literacies, ethics, and democracy. Her work also investigates neoliberal influences on education as a public good.

  • 2019–present Assistant Professor, University of Windsor
  • 2015–2018 Course Director, York University
  • 2015 York University, Doctor of Philosophy - Education

