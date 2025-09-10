Emanuele Blasioli The Conversation

Emanuele Blasioli is a PhD Candidate in Management Science at DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University. His research focuses on data analytics, business models, machine learning, and optimization techniques to address critical socio-technical challenges, particularly equity and social justice considerations in resource allocation frameworks. His doctoral research applies these methodological approaches within healthcare contexts, such as examining and predicting vaccine hesitancy patterns and developing models for equitable resource distribution. His work aims to address pressing social needs while generating evidence-based policy recommendations for decision-makers.

