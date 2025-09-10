Christophe Gagné The Conversation

Christophe Gagné The Conversation
Christophe earned his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from McGill University in 2021. There, he completed an honors thesis on the role of behavioral synchrony in the association between the accuracy of emotion perception and the quality of interpersonal relationships. Following this, Christophe joined the Research laboratory on human-animal relations at Université du Québec à Montréal as a research coordinator, supporting studies on human-animal relationships-thus combining his interest in interpersonal relationships with his love for animals. In September 2023, he began his PhD in Psychology in the scientific-professional stream. Christophe is particularly interested in the underlying motivations behind pet ownership.Experience
-
–present
PhD candidate, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
-
2021
McGill University, Bachelor of Arts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment