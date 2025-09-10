Christophe Gagné The Conversation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Conversation) PhD candidate, Psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Profile Articles Activity

Christophe earned his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from McGill University in 2021. There, he completed an honors thesis on the role of behavioral synchrony in the association between the accuracy of emotion perception and the quality of interpersonal relationships. Following this, Christophe joined the Research laboratory on human-animal relations at Université du Québec à Montréal as a research coordinator, supporting studies on human-animal relationships-thus combining his interest in interpersonal relationships with his love for animals. In September 2023, he began his PhD in Psychology in the scientific-professional stream. Christophe is particularly interested in the underlying motivations behind pet ownership.

Experience
  • –present PhD candidate, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Education
  • 2021 McGill University, Bachelor of Arts

