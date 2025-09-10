Colin Manning The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Postdoctoral Research Associate in Climate Science, Newcastle University Profile Articles Activity

I am a Postdoctoral Research Associate for the School of Engineering at Newcastle University, although I am based in the Met Office Hadley Centre in Exeter. I gained my PhD in climate science at University of Birmingham in 2019 and I'm currently working on the 'Future Storms' project assessing drivers of wind extremes from mesoscale phenomena such as sting-jets in high resolution convection-permitting climate simulations.

My main research experience and interests are in extreme weather events, particularly the combination of extremes known as compound events, and using a combination of multivariate statistical models and climate models to gain further understanding of these events and their relation to climate change.

