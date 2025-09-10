Sarah Diaz The Conversation
Sarah K. Diaz, Ph.D., is an associate professor of recreation and sport management in the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance at Coastal Carolina University.
Dr. Diaz earned a Doctor of Philosophy in parks, recreation, and tourism management and a Master of Science in resource management from North Carolina State University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Her teaching and research focuses on sustainable nature-based recreation, interpretation, ecotourism, Leave No Trace principles, and the history of the National Park Service. She is also co-author of an e-book on the history of the National Park Service, which serves as material for a class on national parks.Experience
-
–present
Associate Professor of Recreation and Sport Management, Coastal Carolina University
