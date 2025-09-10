Anastasia Topalidou The Conversation
Dr Anastasia Topalidou is a researcher and academic specialising in perinatal biomechanics, healthcare technologies, and the clinical applications of thermal imaging. With a strong interdisciplinary background, she leads research at the intersection of healthcare and technology, focusing on pregnancy, childbirth, maternal and neonatal wellbeing, and the development of non-invasive diagnostic tools. She is the founder of INBIRTH (International Research Network for the Study of Biomechanics in Pregnancy and Childbirth) and leads IMAGES (Biomechanics and Imaging Research for Maternal Health and Neonates), a subgroup within the THRIVE Centre at the University of Lancashire. Her work bridges academia, industry, and clinical practice to drive innovation in perinatal health.Experience
-
2016–present
Research fellow, Perinatal Biomechanics and Health Technologies
-
2015
Faculty of Medicine, University of Crete, Greece, PhD
2010
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , MSc
2006
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , BSc
2006
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , BSc
