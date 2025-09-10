Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anastasia Topalidou The Conversation

Anastasia Topalidou The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Research Fellow (Perinatal Biomechanics and Health Technologies), University of Lancashire Profile Articles Activity

Dr Anastasia Topalidou is a researcher and academic specialising in perinatal biomechanics, healthcare technologies, and the clinical applications of thermal imaging. With a strong interdisciplinary background, she leads research at the intersection of healthcare and technology, focusing on pregnancy, childbirth, maternal and neonatal wellbeing, and the development of non-invasive diagnostic tools. She is the founder of INBIRTH (International Research Network for the Study of Biomechanics in Pregnancy and Childbirth) and leads IMAGES (Biomechanics and Imaging Research for Maternal Health and Neonates), a subgroup within the THRIVE Centre at the University of Lancashire. Her work bridges academia, industry, and clinical practice to drive innovation in perinatal health.

Experience
  • 2016–present Research fellow, Perinatal Biomechanics and Health Technologies
Education
  • 2015 Faculty of Medicine, University of Crete, Greece, PhD
  • 2010 Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , MSc
  • 2006 Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , BSc
  • 2006 Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , BSc

The Conversation

MENAFN04082025000199003603ID1109881703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search