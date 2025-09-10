Anastasia Topalidou The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Research Fellow (Perinatal Biomechanics and Health Technologies), University of Lancashire Profile Articles Activity

Dr Anastasia Topalidou is a researcher and academic specialising in perinatal biomechanics, healthcare technologies, and the clinical applications of thermal imaging. With a strong interdisciplinary background, she leads research at the intersection of healthcare and technology, focusing on pregnancy, childbirth, maternal and neonatal wellbeing, and the development of non-invasive diagnostic tools. She is the founder of INBIRTH (International Research Network for the Study of Biomechanics in Pregnancy and Childbirth) and leads IMAGES (Biomechanics and Imaging Research for Maternal Health and Neonates), a subgroup within the THRIVE Centre at the University of Lancashire. Her work bridges academia, industry, and clinical practice to drive innovation in perinatal health.

2016–present Research fellow, Perinatal Biomechanics and Health Technologies



2015 Faculty of Medicine, University of Crete, Greece, PhD

2010 Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , MSc

2006 Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , BSc 2006 Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece , BSc

ExperienceEducation