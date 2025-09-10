Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ryan Davey The Conversation

Ryan Davey The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lecturer in Social Sciences, Cardiff University Profile Articles Activity

I am a Lecturer at the Cardiff School of Social Sciences, where I teach sociology. My research focuses on household debt, class inequality, power relations, and human subjectivity. It contributes to research in social anthropology, sociology and critical policy studies.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Sociology, Cardiff University

The Conversation

MENAFN04082025000199003603ID1109881700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search